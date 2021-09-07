CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gambling

Gambling firm 888 in talks to buy William Hill's non-U.S. assets

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 8 days ago

Sept 7 (Reuters) - British gambling group 888 said on Tuesday it was in advanced talks with Caesars Entertainment for a possible acquisition of the international operations of the U.S. company’s William Hill business.

The brief statement followed a Times report that said 888 had outbid Apollo for the assets, which became part of Caesars when it took over William Hill in a $4 billion deal this year. (Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Why This Investor Is Buying More Wynn Resorts Shares Amid Steep Sell-Off

Wynn Resorts Ltd (NASDAQ:WYNN) is trading lower Tuesday amid reports of increased government oversight of casinos in Macau. Cerity Partners' Jim Lebenthal bought the stock last week and he's buying more today as the stock pulls back, he said Tuesday on CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report." What Happened: The Macau...
STOCKS
Reuters

UPDATE 1-Siemens-backed Thoughtworks valued at $6.4 bln in U.S. IPO

(Adds valuation, details, background) Sept 14 (Reuters) - Thoughtworks Holding Inc, a software consultancy company backed by Germany’s Siemens AG, said on Tuesday it priced its initial public offering (IPO) above its target range, valuing the firm at about $6.4 billion. The company said it sold 16.4 million shares at...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Could Spinning Off Online Sports Betting Help Casino Stocks?

Casino stocks traded down on Tuesday with concerns over how China will regulate casinos in the Macau region. The relationship between casino traffic during and after the COVID-19 pandemic and international relations are having an impact on share prices of stocks. This leads to an important topic that could provide...
GAMBLING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S#The Assets#Caesars Entertainment#British#Times#Apollo
101 WIXX

Exclusive: Buyout firm Apollo makes $4.3 billion offer to buy Tronox -sources

(Reuters) – Private equity firm Apollo Global Management Inc has approached Tronox Holdings Plc, one of the world’s largest pigment manufacturers, with a $4.3 billion all-cash offer, people familiar with the matter said on Monday. Apollo has offered $27 per share to buy Stamford, Connecticut-based Tronox, according to the sources,...
BUSINESS
ktwb.com

Canadian National shareholder nominates four directors to company’s board

(Reuters) – Billionaire Chris Hohn’s TCI Fund Management nominated four independent directors to Canadian National’s board, a day after Kansas City Southern divulged plans to accept a buyout offer from Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. Canadian Pacific has offered $27.2 billion in a cash-and-stock deal, compared with Canadian National’s $29.6 billion...
BUSINESS
wibqam.com

Press release on Walmart’s litecoin partnership is fake – CNBC

(Reuters) – A press release on Walmart Inc’s partnership with cryptocurrency litecoin was not authentic, a company spokesperson confirmed https://cnb.cx/3tBP8vG to CNBC on Monday. The retailer did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comment. (Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)
BUSINESS
Entrepreneur

Caesars (CZR) to Sell William Hill Non-US Assets to 888 Holdings

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. CZR recently reached an agreement to sell the non-US assets of William Hill to 888 Holdings Plc. The deal, which is valued at nearly £2.2 billion, is anticipated to be completed in first-quarter 2022. Tom Reeg, CEO of Caesars Entertainment said, “I am delighted that, as we...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Gambling
Hartford Business

Rocky Hill’s Clarus Commerce acquires Michigan firm

Clarus Commerce, a Rocky Hill software company specializing in premium loyalty programs for retailers, has acquired Michigan-based PrizeLogic, a proprietary loyalty platform, in a deal expected to nearly double Clarus’ headcount. The combined company will bring together Clarus’ workforce, which numbers around 140 people, with PrizeLogic’s staff of over 100...
MICHIGAN STATE
ShareCast

888 Holdings wins race for William Hill non-US business

The combination is expected to deliver “significant operating efficiencies”, including pre-tax cost synergies of at least £100m a year, leading to improved profit margins, 888 said in a statement. It won an auction process Apollo and CVC Capital Partners working with Tipico, a German betting group. Advent International recently withdrew...
GAMBLING
marketresearchtelecast.com

888 Holdings pays 2.57 billion for William Hill’s international business

The online betting group 888 Holdings has reached an agreement with Caesars Entertainment to buy William Hill’s international business for a total of 2.2 billion pounds (2,570 million euros), including debt, as reported by the company on Thursday. Thus, 888 Holdings has explained that the combination of the two companies...
GAMBLING
The Independent

888 agrees £2.2bn deal to buy William Hill’s European business

Online gambling group 888 has agreed a £2.2 billion deal to buy William Hill’s European business and its 1,400 UK betting shops in a move that will see it return to British hands.888 will take over William Hill’s international arm from Las Vegas casino operator Caesars Entertainment which had acquired the gambling giant in April for £2.9 billion.888 said the deal will create a combined group with more than 12,000 employees and annual revenues of 2.5 billion US dollars (£1.8 billion).There had been speculation that 888 may look to offload William Hill’s betting shops and keep just the online...
GAMBLING
cdcgamingreports.com

888 stakes $3 billion to buy William Hill European business from Caesars

888 will buy William Hill’s business outside the United States from casino group Caesars for 2.2 billion pounds ($3 billion), making a foray on to Britain’s high streets with 1,400 betting shops. The purchase, 888’s largest since listing in London nearly two decades ago, will also give the company access...
GAMBLING
lasvegasadvisor.com

Illinois, how could you?; 888 is Caesars’ lucky number

Count on Illinois to disappoint in an otherwise balmy August. True, it grossed a not-shabby $108 million but it was 8.5% down from 2o19, as business slipped 10% from July’s level. (We don’t want to say the gaming recovery is waning but it does appear to have peaked, judging by regional trends.) The preponderance of revenue came from northern Illinois and nearly half of that purely from Rivers Casino Des Plaines, which won $41.5 million, defying the odds to rise 10%. From there it was way down to Grand Victoria‘s $13.5 million (-6%) and Harrah’s Joliet‘s $13 million (-14%). Hollywood Aurora grossed $9 million (-12%) and Empress Joliet brought in $7 million, plunging 29%. Mid-state, Jumer’s Casino Rock Island, in its first month as a Bally’s Corp. property, plummeted 35% to $4 million—Bally’s CEO George Papanier will have his hands full—while Par-A-Dice slid 15.5% to $5 million.
GAMBLING
Seattle Times

Bill Gates’s firm buys controlling stake in Four Seasons Hotels

Bill Gates will take control of the Four Seasons hotel chain after his investment firm agreed to acquire a stake from Saudi Prince Alwaleed bin Talal’s Kingdom Holding Co., in a bet that luxury travel will rebound from a pandemic-induced slump. Gates’s Cascade Investment will pay $2.2 billion in cash...
INDUSTRY
US News and World Report

France's Sanofi to Buy U.S. Biopharma Firm Kadmon in $1.9 Billion Deal

PARIS (Reuters) -French drugmaker Sanofi said on Wednesday it would buy U.S. biopharmaceutical company Kadmon Holdings for 1.9 billion dollars, one month after announcing the purchase of another US biotech, Translate Bio, for $3.2 billion. Sanofi said it has offered $9.50 per share in cash for Kadmon, representing a total...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Miami Herald

Miami is new U.S. headquarters for Canada’s $320 billion asset management firm

A massive snowbird is landing in Miami. CI Financial, which at $320 billion in assets is Canada’s largest wealth firm, is opening a 20,000 square foot office at 830 Brickell, Miami’s newest Class A office development. “Miami is an incredible place to establish our U.S. headquarters and support our fast-growing...
MIAMI, FL
Reuters

Reuters

180K+
Followers
207K+
Post
98M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy