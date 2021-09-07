CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
It took five years and seventeen updates for No Man’s Sky to reach Mostly Positive reviews on Steam

By Jamie Moorcroft-Sharp
gamepur.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNo Man’s Sky launched in August 2016, and five years on, it has finally entered the realm of Mostly Positive reviews on Steam. Soon after release, the game dropped to overwhelmingly negative review status and has been stuck there while Hello Games has worked tirelessly and produced several free updates to please dedicated fans. It seems like Frontiers was the final update to push the game over the edge.

Related
marketresearchtelecast.com

“No Man’s Sky”: Update “Frontiers” allows urban planning

Hello Games has released a new update for “No Man’s Sky” with “Frontiers”. The core feature of the new expansion are alien settlements, which can be found on the procedurally generated planets of the space game. Players should be able to develop the villages as a kind of mayor and deal with the problems of the residents.
VIDEO GAMES
marketresearchtelecast.com

No Man’s Sky gets its redemption in Steam reviews, 5 years later

Following the launch of Frontiers, the recent expansion of No Man’s Sky that added settlements, expanded base construction options and more to the game, the title has finally passed a major milestone. Basically, you have achieved redemption on Steam with a very positive change in the general state of the analysis. In other words, it has progressed from “Overwhelmingly Negative” at the launch to “Mostly Positive” Today.
VIDEO GAMES
Ars Technica

No Man’s Sky’s 17th free content update adds bustling, task-filled settlements

Can you believe it has been five years since the gaming Internet first lost its mind about No Man's Sky? The ambitious game launched in 2016 with a seemingly infinite galaxy and clearly finite mechanical systems—a beautiful portal to interactive zen, yes, but arguably not what salivating fans had imagined in the hype-filled run-up.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seventeen#Guns#Hello Games#No Man S Sky#Mixed#Frontiers
Gamespot

No Man's Sky Frontiers Update Out Now, Lets Players Become Space Mayors

No Man's Sky's last few updates have been explosive, adding tons of new features like flying pets, new multiplayer game modes, and more. However, the game's latest update, Frontiers, could potentially have a larger impact than any other. Frontiers, which players can download now, adds a settlement system to No Man's Sky, letting players build their own town that they can manage on an alien planet.
VIDEO GAMES
gamespew.com

No Man’s Sky’s Frontiers Update is Here and We’re a Bit Disappointed

No Man’s Sky’s latest update, Frontiers, has arrived, bringing with it a host of new features. The update was teased last week and, out now across all platforms, is the game’s seventeenth significant update since its original release which, even though it was less than was promised, we still got a kick out of.
VIDEO GAMES
mxdwn.com

No Man’s Sky Back in Good Graces

For the first time since its release five years ago, No Man’s Sky has hit Mostly Positive reviews on Steam. Prior to its release, it was one of the most hyped-up games, many fans counting down the days to its drop. Lead developer Sean Murray spear-headed the hype, boasting features that were nonexistent when the game did drop in August of 2016. Following the drop, hoards of disappointed fans review-bombed the game, sending both its reputation and ratings plummeting.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
keengamer.com

Hello Games Launches No Man’s Sky Frontiers

Hello Games has pulled back the curtain on No Man’s Sky Frontiers. The update coincides with the game’s fifth anniversary. This big update just added large planetary settlements to the game. Travelers can encounter and interact with them, and you can also be elected the Overseer of a settlement. As their leader, you can ensure the town grows and prospers. Welcome new inhabitants to the town, and construct new buildings.
VIDEO GAMES
vg247.com

No Man's Sky Frontiers update adds procedurally generated settlements, updates base building, more

Frontiers is the 17th major free update to No Man’s Sky, and it’s now available on all platforms. In it, you will become the Overseer of your own procedurally generated alien settlement. While in this position, you will make choices, guide your citizens, develop new structures and defend your people from the Sentinels. You can also take advantage of the massive overhaul to base building to construct your own special base.
VIDEO GAMES
attackofthefanboy.com

No Man’s Sky Update 3.6 Patch Notes

Update 3.6 has arrived for No Man’s Sky, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. It’s been a while since the last update for No Man’s Sky, but now a new patch is finally here. Hello Games has now released the huge Frontier update for the game. The patch number is officially 3.6 and it should be rolling out now to all available platforms. If you have the PS5 version of the game, the patch number is 03.060.000.
VIDEO GAMES
The Verge

No Man’s Sky free update adds alien settlements for you to discover and rule

No Man’s Sky’s latest update is adding alien settlements for you to discover as you explore its procedurally-generated universe. The appropriately titled “Frontiers” expansion was first teased last month, and represents the game’s seventeenth major update since its launch five years ago. It’s available to download today, free of charge, like the rest of No Man’s Sky’s updates.
VIDEO GAMES
Eurogamer.net

No Man's Sky's Frontiers update lets you govern and grow your own Mos Eisley

If you've ever wanted to live the life of a space sheriff in some intergalactic frontier town, No Man's Sky's latest free update has you well and truly covered. No Man's Sky's Frontiers update - the 17th (!) to release since launch - arrives today on Xbox, PlayStation, and PC, bringing something a little bit different to Hello Games' ever-expanding exploratory space sim. Players can now stumble across procedurally generated Mos-Eisley-like settlements while exploring inhabited planets around the galaxy, each featuring unique buildings, neighbourhood layouts, colour schemes, and interior and exterior decorations.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Cookie Clicker has 'Overwhelmingly Positive' reviews on Steam because it deserves it

Cookie Clicker is on Steam. I won't bore you with my own personal Cookie Clicker anecdote, because thousands of players have tales of being sucked into the cookie acquisition vortex. Basically, Cookie Clicker launched as a browser game in 2013 and is credited, along with Candy Box, for popularizing the idle/clicker genre. It's a fiendishly habit-forming game about collecting cookies via mouse clicks, but until now it's been hard to figure out what the public's attitude towards it really is, because browser games don't have Steam reviews.
VIDEO GAMES
pcinvasion.com

Defend yourself from robots in No Man’s Sky’s Frontiers update

No Man’s Sky doesn’t tend to go on sale below $30 USD for the PC version. I’d take umbrage with that if it weren’t for the fact that it simply hasn’t stopped receiving massive updates since its release. The game is getting update 3.6 soon. That’s quite the version number for something that isn’t an MMO. This latest No Man’s Sky update is known as Frontiers, and not only does it come with significant changes to base building, but you’ll be under attack from throngs of angry (or probably neutral, since they’re machines) robots that likely won’t chant “become as gods” as they throw themselves at the walls.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

No Man's Sky - Official Frontiers Update Trailer

Introducing No Man's Sky's 17th free update: FRONTIERS. Explore procedurally generated alien settlements, learn their stories and help them develop thriving communities. Construct your own grand structures with new base parts and new building tools.
VIDEO GAMES

