It took five years and seventeen updates for No Man’s Sky to reach Mostly Positive reviews on Steam
No Man’s Sky launched in August 2016, and five years on, it has finally entered the realm of Mostly Positive reviews on Steam. Soon after release, the game dropped to overwhelmingly negative review status and has been stuck there while Hello Games has worked tirelessly and produced several free updates to please dedicated fans. It seems like Frontiers was the final update to push the game over the edge.www.gamepur.com
Comments / 0