It took five years and seventeen updates for No Man’s Sky to reach Mostly Positive reviews on Steam

No Man’s Sky doesn’t tend to go on sale below $30 USD for the PC version. I’d take umbrage with that if it weren’t for the fact that it simply hasn’t stopped receiving massive updates since its release. The game is getting update 3.6 soon. That’s quite the version number for something that isn’t an MMO. This latest No Man’s Sky update is known as Frontiers, and not only does it come with significant changes to base building, but you’ll be under attack from throngs of angry (or probably neutral, since they’re machines) robots that likely won’t chant “become as gods” as they throw themselves at the walls.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 13 DAYS AGO