Scouting has been around for more than 100 years, with an estimated 110 million Americans taking part. Still, not everyone knows what it’s all about. To help give people an idea of what a Boy Scout in Warren County might do, Troop 8 of Warren will present “Discover the Adventure” from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, in Gen. Joseph Warren Park in Warren.

13 DAYS AGO