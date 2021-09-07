CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hong Kong activists slam government for foreign agent label

Cover picture for the articleHONG KONG (AP) — A pro-democracy group says the Hong Kong government is arbitrarily labeling it a foreign agent, making it subject to prosecution under a tough national security law. The group, the Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements of China, says it has rejected a police request for details of its operations and finances. It has organized annual candlelight vigils marking the bloody 1989 crackdown on pro-democracy protesters in Beijing’s Tiananmen Square. It is currently being investigated by police for allegedly working for foreign interests. Hong Kong authorities have cracked down on dissent over the past year, after Beijing imposed the sweeping national security law in response to months of anti-government protests in 2019.

IN THIS ARTICLE
