CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

London Film Festival welcomes audiences back to the movies

By associatedpress
abc17news.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (AP) — Movies from 77 countries will screen at the 2021 London Film Festival, as Britain’s leading cinema showcase welcomes mass audiences back to movie theaters after a pandemic-disrupted year. The festival program, announced Tuesday, includes 158 features, down from 225 at its last pre-pandemic edition in 2019. The festival opens Oct. 6 with the world premiere of Jeymes Samuel’s Western “The Harder They Fall” and closes Oct. 17 with Joel Coen’s “The Tragedy of Macbeth.” Other gala screenings include Jane Campion’s Montana-set family saga “The Power of the Dog” and Edgar Wright’s swinging-60s horror romp “Last Night in Soho.” Some 37% of the features are directed by women. Festival director Tricia Tuttle says that figure is “heading in the right direction.”

abc17news.com

Comments / 0

Related
Time Out Global

Ten brilliant new movies showing at the 2021 New York Film Festival

Still don’t know which tickets to grab for the 59th NYFF? We’ve seen these films – and can guarantee they’re great. Each year, the New York Film Festival (which runs from Friday, September 24, to Sunday, October 10, 2021) sweeps up the best of the year’s international cinema. In 2021, the festival will open with the world premiere of Joel Coen’s The Tragedy of Macbeth, close with Pedro Almodóvar’s Parallel Mothers and squeeze in a midway gala of Jane Campion’s The Power of the Dog.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Screendaily

‘True Things’, ‘The Hand Of God’ among eight titles selected for BFI London Film Festival competition

The 65th BFI London Film Festival (LFF, October 6-17) has revealed the eight films selected for its 2021 official competition. Among the titles selected are Mamoru Hosoda’s Japanese animation Belle, Justin Kurzel’s Nitram, Iranian filmmaker Panah Panahi’s Hit The Road and Mahamat-Saleh Haroun’s Lingui, The Sacred Bonds. All four films premiered at Cannes Film Festival in July.
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Montana State
coloradoboulevard.net

Pasadena International Film Festival 2021 Is Back!

Marco Neves and Jessica Hardin, husband and wife residents of Pasadena, saw an opportunity to create an event in a beautiful city known for its arts and culture scene. And so, Pasadena International Film Festival (PIFF) was founded in 2012. PIFF now is rated in the top one hundred out...
PASADENA, CA
Empire

BFI London Film Festival 2021 Announces Official Competition Films

Following the reveal of the opening film, Jeymes Samuel’s star-studded Western The Harder They Fall, and the closing movie, Joel Coen’s Shakespeare adaptation The Tragedy Of Macbeth, more exciting announcements are underway for the BFI London Film Festival 2021. Ahead of the full line-up announcement on Tuesday, the festival organisers have unveiled the eight films set to play in official competition – and it’s an exciting list.
MOVIES
Parade

Nashville Film Festival Offers Unique Mix of Movies & Music

One of the longest-running film festivals in the country returns with a hybrid slate of in-person and online screenings and events that reflect the unique character of its hometown. The 52nd annual Nashville Film Festival, scheduled for Sept. 30 through Oct. 6, will screen some 160 feature-length and short-form titles...
NASHVILLE, TN
Middletown Press

'Spencer,' 'The Lost Daughter,' 'Benedetta' Among BFI London Film Festival Galas, Full Program Unveiled

The 65 British Film Institute (BFI) London Film Festival has unveiled its full program and the headline galas include several films that have been gaining fame recently. Among the galas are Pablo Larrain’s “Spencer,” with Kristen Stewart; Jane Campion’s “The Power of the Dog,” with Benedict Cumberbatch; Reinaldo Marcus Green’s “King Richard,” with Will Smith; and Wes Anderson’s “The French Dispatch,” featuring a host of stars including Timothée Chalamet, Tilda Swinton and Léa Seydoux.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Edgar Wright
Person
Joel Coen
Person
Jane Campion
Santa Barbara Edhat

Movies Way Back When: Was Ramona filmed here?

Some scenes from the 1916 silent movie version of "Ramona" were said to be filmed in Santa Barbara, and it sure looks like the Mission in the photos above, but apparently not. The photo with the two men was identified in a movie magazine as located on a set at the Clune Studio in Hollywood.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Time Out Global

The full London Film Festival line-up has been announced

The BFI London Film Festival returns from October 6 to 17 and it’s going to be an absolute doozy. The full line-up has just been announced and it comes gift-wrapped for movie lovers in London – and across UK cities, where screenings will also be held. On the programme? New...
TV SHOWS
Deadline

Pete Hammond’s Emmy Predictions 2021: Outstanding Lead Actor In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie – Can ‘Hamilton’s’ Broadway Stars Steal It?

When it comes to acting nominations in this newly named category for performers you might as well just skip the part about Anthology or TV movies. All the acting nominations—this year at least—are from Limited Series (formerly called miniseries), or in the case of those seven nominations for Hamilton actors, come from a show otherwise only eligible for Variety Special (Pre-Recorded). Go figure. The Television Academy has been wrestling with eligibility in certain areas that just don’t seem to fit elsewhere, so they came up with this convoluted hodgepodge that makes little sense, shoehorning Hamilton’s cast in here because they couldn’t find any other place to put the stars of this video performance shot five years ago. Sadly, because of this, very worthy performances from the likes of Ethan Hawke, Jeff Daniels, Bryan Cranston, John Boyega, Joel Edgerton, Chris Rock and more have been shuffled off to the sidelines. Here are the Lead Actors who did make the cut, and you can scroll down to the bottom to see my prediction for the winner, as well as analysis and winner for the corresponding Supporting Actor award in these categories.
MOVIES
Austin 360

Austin Film Festival adds hometown heroes to 2021 movie lineup

The capital of Texas takes top billing in the movies announced on Thursday for this year's Austin Film Festival. Austin-tied films coming to the festival, Oct. 21-28, include the world premiere of "Ranch Water," a coming-of-age movie written and directed by University of Texas alum Sophie Miller, and the North American premiere of "Buck Alamo," a movie filmed in town about a musician seeking a relationship with his estranged family.
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#London Film Festival#The Movies#Movie Theaters#Associated Press London#Ap
NME

‘Succession’ season three to premiere at London Film Festival

Succession season 3 is set to premiere at this year’s London Film Festival. The first few episodes of Jesse Armstrong’s hit HBO show will be screening in London as part of the festival’s Special Presentations strand, it was confirmed today (September 7). The show is set to return to screens in the UK on Sky TV and NOW next month.
MOVIES
olympics.com

IOC-commissioned “Tomorrow’s Leaves” selected for BFI London Film Festival

Produced by the Academy Award-nominated Yoshiaki Nishimura, “Tomorrow’s Leaves” celebrates the Olympic spirit, and reinforces the links between sport, culture, education and environmental responsibility. “It is a matter of great pride for us that this film has been selected for the London Film Festival,” said Angelita Teo, Director of the...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
The Hollywood Reporter

London Film Festival: ‘Last Night in Soho,’ ‘French Dispatch,’ ‘Succession’ Added as Full Lineup Unveiled

The 2021 BFI London Film Festival — set to run Oct. 6-17 — has unveiled its full program, with a sizeable haul of major titles joining the lineup. Alongside already announced opener, The Harder They Fall, gala screening The Power of the Dog, closing night film The Tragedy of Macbeth and the official competition titles, other films added to the mix now include Kenneth Branagh’s Telluride-bowing Belfast, Wes Anderson’s all-star feature The French Dispatch, Pablo Larrain’s Kristen Stewart-starring Princess Diana fable Spencer (which recently premiered in Venice), and Last Night in Soho, Edgar Wright’s homage to central London starring Anya Taylor-Joy and...
MOVIES
Screendaily

Asif Kapadia project heads BFI London Film Festival immersive, XR strand

Laika, a virtual reality animation project from Oscar-winning filmmaker Asif Kapadia, is among the 18 projects participating in the BFI London Film Festival’s new immersive art and XR lineup. The programme, which launched last year and is called LFF Expanded, will run for the length of the festival from October...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy