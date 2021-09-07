CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Turkey aims to improve ties with Egypt, UAE

Cover picture for the articleISTANBUL (AP) — Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu says Turkey is to taking steps to normalize ties with regional rivals Egypt and the United Arab Emirates. Cavusoglu was speaking on Tuesday as officials from Turkey and Egypt were meeting in Ankara for a second round of talks on improving strained relations. Cavusoglu told broadcaster NTV that Egypt and Turkey could exchange ambassadors again if officials from both countries come to an agreement. Turkey has been at loggerheads with Egypt, the UAE and Saudi Arabia over a number of issues, most recently the conflict in Libya, where Ankara backed the UN-recognized administration in Tripoli while its Arab rivals supported an opposing faction.

