As the ball moves up the field, the talent for Ramapo is on full display. It starts on the back line with South Carolina commit Emily Chico, picks up steam in the midfield with Georgetown commit Mary Cochran and continues to roll on offense with New Hampshire commit Lily Johnson. The Bergen County squad has senior playmakers all over the field and those three D1 commits are just the headliners of a 2021 Ramapo squad that is stacked.

RAMAPO, NY ・ 12 HOURS AGO