Marcolin Joins Green Revolution With Treedom

By Martino Carrera
WWD
WWD
 8 days ago
NEW TREES: Eyewear specialist Marcolin is upping its sustainability efforts.

Announcing a three-year partnership with Treedom, a web platform that promotes the planting of trees and forests worldwide and allows users to follow their growth remotely, the Longarone, Italy-based manufacturer is pledging to plant 10,000 trees on behalf of Timberland , its licensed brand of 18 years.

The Timberland brand already boasts a partnership with Treedom, as part of which it has pledged to plant 50 million trees around the world by 2025 starting from the northern shores of the Daka river in Ghana as part of the Great Green Wall project.

Each plant is geolocalized with a dedicated ID tag allowing supporters and customers to follow its evolution and growth on the Treedom website.

Marcolin described the partnership as a “long-lasting bond between people, communities and territories in which they live. This synergistic project is based upon a strategy of connections and authentic progressive energy aimed at transforming the adventure of change into awareness and shared responsibility.”

Treedom was founded in Florence in 2010 and has helped plant more than 2 million trees so far with the support of 120,000 farmers based in 17 countries. The company, which received the B Corp seal of approval in 2014, has gained quite a reputation among fashion players and social media personalities, having scooped partnerships with international influencers and brands, including Roberto Cavalli.

The initiative kicks off in the year marking the 60th anniversary of the Marcolin company, whose portfolio of licensed labels includes Tom Ford, Moncler, Ermenegildo Zegna and Guess.

Over the past two years, the company has inked deals with seven brands ranging from Bally, Adidas, Sportmax and Max Mara, to Los Angeles-based Barton Perreira, diving into the specialty eyewear market; Swatch Group Ltd. for the production and distribution of the eyewear collections of watch labels Longines and Omega, and BMW Group.

