One of OTR's oldest restaurants saves home amid redevelopment

It’s really great that we have more freedom to go out and about and have meals in restaurants and pubs again. And the last thing we want to do is harsh on anyone’s mellow at the moment, given the ongoing precariousness of the situation in London for our hospitality businesses. But it might be worth reminding ourselves that millions of people worldwide are still living in extreme hunger and the direst poverty, and it costs just a fraction of the cost of even a pretty basic meal out in the First World to materially change their lives, or even save them.

