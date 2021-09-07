CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Restaurants

One of OTR's oldest restaurants saves home amid redevelopment

By Andy Brownfield
Cincinnati Business Courier
Cincinnati Business Courier
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

One of Over-the-Rhine's oldest restaurants will remain in its home amid the larger $50 million redevelopment of the buildings surrounding it.

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

Related
spectrumnews1.com

One of Worcester's oldest barrooms is for sale at a discount

WORCESTER, Mass. - Guertin's Cafe, one of Worcester's oldest barrooms and dining establishments, is for sale at a significant discount. The listing price for the Grand Street bar's business and liquor license is $30,000, down from the original price of $125,000. Guertin's Cafe opened in 1918. The 1,700 square feet...
WORCESTER, MA
Mercury News

One of California’s oldest Taco Bell restaurants is closing

One of the last remaining Taco Bell restaurants built with the chain’s original design is set to close on Tuesday, Sept. 7, according to social media posts. The restaurant, at 669 S. Coast Highway, Laguna Beach, opened in 1967, five years after the chain was founded in Downey by Glen Bell.
CALIFORNIA STATE
97ZOK

Illinois Restaurant’s Barbecue Ribs Named One of the Best in America

You can look and high and low for the best barbecue ribs in Illinois. For us in Rockford, you won't have to go too far in order to try them. If you're downstate Illinois, you will probably need to drive some. Not saying that there aren't great barbecue joints down there, but to get the best barbecue ribs in the state, you'll have to go to Chicago.
ROCKFORD, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Otr#Food Drink
B98.5

Maine Town Makes Video To Save Their McDonald’s Restaurant

Coming from a very small town in Northern Maine, I understand how important fast food restaurants are to those communities. They provide quick (and affordable) meals, a place for people to socialize (how often have you seen groups of older people getting together to enjoy breakfast at McDs), and they provide entry-level jobs for teens (and people who want to make some extra cash).
MAINE STATE
247wallst.com

The World’s Oldest Bars and Restaurants (That Are Still Open)

The average lifespan of an independent restaurant in America is said to be somewhere between three and five years. Some last a lot longer than that, but longevity isn’t the same thing as eternal life. Unfortunately, many venerable eating places, in this country and abroad, have given up the ghost...
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Wichita Eagle

Pick up ‘Classic Restaurants of Wichita’ book at one of city’s most classic restaurants

Wichita’s oldest restaurant still operating in the same spot where it opened is the Nu-Way at 1406 W. Douglas, which has been in business for 91 years. That restaurant, which is still serving up the crumbly-is-good loose meat sandwiches that Tom McEvoy first started offering out of the building on July 4, 1930, also figures prominently into my book, “Classic Restaurants of Wichita.”
WICHITA, KS
97.9 WGRD

This Small Michigan Town is Home to America’s Oldest Family-Operated Grocery Store

This family-owned market has been stocking shelves and pantries for more than 130 years. Now under fourth-generation ownership, Doud's was first opened in 1884. Mackinac Island is filled with incredible Michigan history, from the walls of Fort Mackinac and its deadly cannons to the charming Victorian homes that dot the island and the Guinness-World-Record-holding porch of the magnificent Grand Hotel. Walking the streets filled not with cars, but with horses, carriages and bicycles is like stepping back in time.
MICHIGAN STATE
portcitydaily.com

Saved from demolition: Historic home becomes restaurant Three 10, to open in Brooklyn Arts District next month

WILMINGTON — Owning and operating a restaurant has been on Jennifer Concklin and Matt Walker’s radar for a decade now. It wasn’t until they decided to make the move from Austin, Texas, to Wilmington, North Carolina, that they began realizing their dream. Little did they know it would also become a historic project that would save a mid-20th century home from demolition.
WILMINGTON, NC
Time Out Global

Add just £1 to your restaurant bill and help save a child’s life

It’s really great that we have more freedom to go out and about and have meals in restaurants and pubs again. And the last thing we want to do is harsh on anyone’s mellow at the moment, given the ongoing precariousness of the situation in London for our hospitality businesses. But it might be worth reminding ourselves that millions of people worldwide are still living in extreme hunger and the direst poverty, and it costs just a fraction of the cost of even a pretty basic meal out in the First World to materially change their lives, or even save them.
ADVOCACY
New York Only

The Oldest Restaurant In New York Has A Truly Fascinating History

There are a lot of restaurants in New York City, but one that’s distinctly unique is Fraunces Tavern. This is the oldest restaurant in NYC, the second oldest in New York, and thought to be the oldest standing building in Manhattan. The first building on the property was constructed in 1671 by the Mayor of […] The post The Oldest Restaurant In New York Has A Truly Fascinating History appeared first on Only In Your State.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
denverite.com

The Sports Castle isn’t the only building on its Broadway block headed for major redevelopment, but it’s the one people know best

The historic Sports Castle building, along with a parking lot and another property directly to the north, were sold by family owners Gart Properties last Wednesday and are headed for serious development… eventually. The Sports Castle and parking lot were bought by Hyder Construction Inc., while the other warehouse was...
DENVER, CO
Cincinnati Business Courier

Cincinnati Business Courier

Cincinnati, OH
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
318K+
Views
ABOUT

The Cincinnati Business Courier provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/cincinnati

Comments / 0

Community Policy