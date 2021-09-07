CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakeland, FL

Murder Victim Justice Gleason Remembered as a Good Father With a Huge Smile

By Barry Friedman
LkldNow
LkldNow
 8 days ago

Forty-year-old Justice Gleason, one of the four people murdered in two north Lakeland homes on Sunday, was “an amazing father” whose “smile could light up a room,” the mother of his 4-year-old daughter tells 10 Tampa Bay. Now Miranda Watson is grappling with how to one day tell her daughter about what happened to her dad. | ALSO: News Channel 8 – Neighbors grapple with fate.

