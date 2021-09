The pound edged lower on Monday, moving further away from the one-week high it hit against the dollar on Friday. A quiet economic calendar left investors waiting for fresh data to assess the strength of the post-lockdown economic recovery and when interest rates could be increased. Inflation – which the Bank of England (BoE) expects to rise sharply and hit a peak of 4% this year – and retail sales figures will be published later this week.

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO