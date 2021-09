The Green Bay Packers won 26 combined regular-season games and advanced to the NFC title game during each of the last two seasons. General manager Brian Gutekunst used every salary-cap trick in the book to keep his roster intact and then convinced his three-time MVP quarterback to return for at least one more season, creating what is certain to be a pressure-packed year of football for a Super Bowl-caliber team in Green Bay in 2021.

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO