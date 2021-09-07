Tuesday, September 7 Morning Forecast

Our holiday weekend ended on a gorgeous note with lots of sunshine, manageable humidity, and pleasant temps. Our Tuesday is going to be a transitional day for us as our next disturbance approaches. The wind continues to pump in a warmer airmass ahead of our next cold front which is slated to arrive this evening into the overnight. Afternoon readings look to rise back into the lower 90s under a few clouds. This boundary is going to be somewhat moisture-starved but an isolated storm or two is possible tonight as it swings through. By mid-week, the pleasant feel is returning with highs falling back into the upper 70s and lower 80s. It’s going to be a little Fall-Like teaser here for us as lows look to dip back into the mid and upper 50s as we awaken on Thursday morning. The sunshine-filled trend holds as we progress through the latter half of the workweek too. High pressure will keep its grasp over the region giving us a warming trend as we step toward Friday. An upper-level ridge will park itself on top of the viewing area which leads to above-average temperatures. Highs by Friday will be back into the 90s with possibly the mid and upper 90s Saturday. The humidity will try and creep up some too so it’ll likely feel closer to the century mark throughout the Ozarks. It’s going to be a great weekend to be out on the water! Another cold front attempts to move into the Ozarks on Sunday and it looks to drop our temps back into the upper 80s and lower 90s by Sunday into Monday. This one isn’t looking like it’ll have much moisture with it either with mostly sunny skies expected to end the weekend and kick-start next week.