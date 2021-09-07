CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuesday, September 7 Morning Forecast

By T.J. Springer
Ozarks First.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOur holiday weekend ended on a gorgeous note with lots of sunshine, manageable humidity, and pleasant temps. Our Tuesday is going to be a transitional day for us as our next disturbance approaches. The wind continues to pump in a warmer airmass ahead of our next cold front which is slated to arrive this evening into the overnight. Afternoon readings look to rise back into the lower 90s under a few clouds. This boundary is going to be somewhat moisture-starved but an isolated storm or two is possible tonight as it swings through. By mid-week, the pleasant feel is returning with highs falling back into the upper 70s and lower 80s. It’s going to be a little Fall-Like teaser here for us as lows look to dip back into the mid and upper 50s as we awaken on Thursday morning. The sunshine-filled trend holds as we progress through the latter half of the workweek too. High pressure will keep its grasp over the region giving us a warming trend as we step toward Friday. An upper-level ridge will park itself on top of the viewing area which leads to above-average temperatures. Highs by Friday will be back into the 90s with possibly the mid and upper 90s Saturday. The humidity will try and creep up some too so it’ll likely feel closer to the century mark throughout the Ozarks. It’s going to be a great weekend to be out on the water! Another cold front attempts to move into the Ozarks on Sunday and it looks to drop our temps back into the upper 80s and lower 90s by Sunday into Monday. This one isn’t looking like it’ll have much moisture with it either with mostly sunny skies expected to end the weekend and kick-start next week.

September 14, 1:30 PM Weather Forecast Update

It was an unusually warm morning with lows over much of the area at 70-74. The typical cool spot, Cass County Airport, dropped to 66. As of 1:30 p.m., temperatures are 86-90 with dew points 66-70. Heat indices are running 89-96. Winds are southwest at 15-28 mph. There is a...
CASS COUNTY, IN
Tuesday evening forecast September 14th

Temperatures are declining through Thursday, due to weakening ridge aloft and a stronger onshore flow. Night to morning cloud cover will remain for most areas near the coast through out the week. Dense fog will be possible at times before the marine layer weakens into the weekend. With warmer temperatures possible into next week, along with a potential Santa Ana wind event by Tuesday.
KLST Afternoon Forecast: Tuesday, September 14th

For the rest of our afternoon hours, we are looking to have plenty of sunshine for our region. Temperatures will eventually be in the upper 80s to low 90s for highs later today and winds will be coming steadily from the east around 5-10 miles per hour. As we get into the evening hours, we are looking to have plenty of clear skies for most of the viewing area. Temperatures will drop back down to the 60s for lows and winds will be coming from the east up to ten miles per hour. As we head into tomorrow, we can expect a few clouds to pop up around the Concho Valley in the early morning hours, otherwise we will have plenty of sunny skies once again for the region. Temperatures will be in the upper 80s to low 90s and winds will continue coming from an eastern direction up to ten miles per hour. Warmer temperatures in the mid to upper 90s look to move in from the north as we head to the end of the week and through the upcoming weekend. A mix of sun and clouds can also be expected starting Thursday, with more sunshine during the day and clouds towards the evening hours. A cold front is looking to move into the area next week, dropping our highs to the 70s, but is forecast beyond the typical 7-day, so there is still plenty of movement for direction and time for this front to occur in our area.
Tuesday, September 14 Overnight Forecast

Rain is finally back in the forecast after a week of bone dry conditions. A cold front will slowly press south across the area tonight bringing a chance for scattered showers and storms with it. So far, the rain has been pinned to areas along Hwy. 54 where some locations have picked up 1 to 3″ of rainfall. Additional showers and thunderstorms may join in from the west as an area of rain and thunderstorms spills out of Eastern Kansas. The risk for rain will gradually shift from north to south through Wednesday morning.
Morning Forecast – Wednesday, September 15th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (09/15/21) TODAY: This morning, moderate to heavy showers continue across most of our southern parishes this morning as Nicholas continues to weaken over Louisiana. By lunchtime, we do expect heavy rainfall to lighten up, but we will still run into the chance for scattered showers throughout the rest of the day. Winds will be slightly breezy out of the northeast at 10-15 mph following the counterclockwise flow from Nicholas. Thanks to clouds and rain, highs this afternoon will stay near the lower to middle 80s.
Wednesday morning forecast September 15th

Temperatures are cooling further Wednesday for June-like conditions. The coast will be in the upper 60s to 70s and inland in the 80s. The beach hazards statement on the Ventura County coast and Central Coast expires at 9:00 pm. Surf will be elevated and there may be strong rip currents.
