Texas is the reason

Like everyone under the age of 50, I was born after Roe v. Wade. It's worth reflecting: If our parents knew what we'd experience in life and the mistakes we would make, would they have decided not to have had us? Terrorist attacks. A global pandemic. And all our imperfections we can probably easily list -- I sure can for myself. Would they have said: Let's spare her and us? But what if they had lived in a culture long used to legal abortion that is getting bolder about demanding assurance of security and lack of imperfections?