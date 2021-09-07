CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

Texas is the reason

Daily Journal
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLike everyone under the age of 50, I was born after Roe v. Wade. It's worth reflecting: If our parents knew what we'd experience in life and the mistakes we would make, would they have decided not to have had us? Terrorist attacks. A global pandemic. And all our imperfections we can probably easily list -- I sure can for myself. Would they have said: Let's spare her and us? But what if they had lived in a culture long used to legal abortion that is getting bolder about demanding assurance of security and lack of imperfections?

dailyjournalonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Dozens of protesters march on Justice Kavanaugh's home in response to Texas abortion law ruling

Pro-abortion activists marched on the home of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh on Monday in response to his vote to uphold a Texas law restricting abortion. In videos posted online by Daily Caller journalist Mary Margaret Olohan, protesters can be seen gathering at a park in Chevy Chase, Maryland, before walking over to Kavanaugh’s residence, which appeared to be unoccupied at the time.
TEXAS STATE
Washington Post

How cartoonists are taking on the Texas abortion law

Jen Sorensen wanted to channel her latest pointed thoughts on American justice into a political cartoon, but how to satirize the Supreme Court’s refusal last week to block a Texas statute that bans abortions as early as six weeks into pregnancy — and that, according to President Biden, “empowers self-anointed enforcers”?
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Vox

An alarming new Supreme Court case could unravel Roe v. Wade as soon as Tuesday night

In May, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) signed a state law that effectively bans abortions after the sixth week of pregnancy — sooner than many people learn they are pregnant. This law violates the ruling in Planned Parenthood v. Casey (1992), which protects “the right of the woman to choose to have an abortion before viability and to obtain it without undue interference from the state.” But it will nonetheless take effect on Wednesday unless a court blocks it.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrew Cuomo
inklingsnews.com

Texas abortion law despicable, but provides unexpected hope

Texas’ oppressive abortion law that imposes bans on termination past a six week gestational age leaves little hope for people enslaved to both their reproductive cycle and discompassionate legislators. Stipulations within the law include not only prohibiting abortions past six weeks—often before people know they’re pregnant—without exceptions for rape or incenst, but also allowing citizens to sue abortion facilitators and providing $10,000 for reporting abortions.
TEXAS STATE
Washington Post

The Supreme Court had no reason to block Texas’s abortion law

The remnants of Hurricane Ida were not the only storms rocking the country Wednesday night. The Supreme Court’s 5-to-4 refusal to grant a preliminary injunction to prevent operation of Texas’s law banning abortion after a fetal heartbeat can be detected has unleashed a squall of public debate over abortion law. While that furor won’t calm for months or more, one thing is clear: The court’s majority was legally correct.
TEXAS STATE
expressnews.com

Ayala: Texas just gave Biden more reason to expand the Supreme Court

If ever there was a tipping point in the argument to expand the U.S. Supreme Court, a new law in Texas that bans abortions beyond six weeks of pregnancy is it. On Wednesday, Texas became the most radical anti-abortion state in the country by effectively eliminating the legal right to an abortion and the right of women to maintain autonomy over their own bodies.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Feminism#Abortion Law#New Texas#War On Women#The World Trade Center#National Review
San Francisco Examiner

If Roe falls, California will have an outsized role in providing abortions

With the Supreme Court allowing a draconian ban on abortion in Texas to go into effect just last week, the legal right to abortion hanging in the balance nationwide, and the recall election of Gov. Gavin Newsom just days away, people want to know: Could an anti-choice governor in California really roll back the right to abortion here in the Golden State? The short answer is no — at least not any time soon — but that’s not the point.
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
wamc.org

Gov. Hochul Promotes New York's Reproductive Rights In Contrast With Texas

Governor Kathy Hochul, responding to strict new abortion laws in Texas, says she’ll make New York a safe legal haven for women’s reproductive health. Hochul, saying “we have to stop extremists from taking women's rights away,” appeared Monday with New York Senator Kirsten Gillibrand and other female state and local leaders at the Women's Rights Pioneers Monument in in New York City’s Central Park.
TEXAS STATE
Salt Lake Tribune

Michelle Goldberg: Texas’ abortion law traps desperate teenagers

In Texas, teenagers who need abortions must get their parents’ consent, but for many young people, that’s not an option. Maybe they’re in foster care, or they’re unaccompanied minors in immigration detention, in which case the government has legal authority over them. Maybe their parents are abusive, or adamantly opposed to abortion.
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy