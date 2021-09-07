CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Horton General Hospital in Banbury could be rebuilt in £370m plan

BBC
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA health board wants to replace a hospital with a new complex that would be almost double the size. Oxford University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust wants to rebuild Horton General Hospital in Banbury on its existing site in a £370m project. It said its preferred option was to replace the...

