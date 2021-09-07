CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Brenda Venables: Husband denies Kempsey septic tank murder

BBC
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA man has denied murdering his wife whose remains were found in a septic tank 37 years after she disappeared. Brenda Venables was reported missing from their then home in Kempsey, Worcestershire, in 1982 when she was 48. David Venables, 88, now of a different Kempsey address, entered his not...

www.bbc.com

