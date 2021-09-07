CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Western Asset Mortgage Capital (WMC) Announces Chief Executive Officer and President Appointments

StreetInsider.com
 9 days ago

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation (NYSE: WMC) (the “Company”) announced today that Jennifer Murphy will resign from her positions as President, Chief Executive Officer (“CEO”) and as a member of the Board of Directors of the Company (the “Board”), effective October 1, 2021, to pursue a new venture. To replace her, the Board of Directors of the Company has appointed Bonnie Wongtrakool as CEO, and Lisa Meyer as President of the Company, effective October 1, 2021. Ms. Wongtrakool will also be appointed to the Board. Ms. Meyer will continue to serve as Chief Financial Officer (“CFO”) of the Company. Both Ms. Wongtrakool and Ms. Meyer will work closely with Ms. Murphy, who will remain with the Company as a Senior Advisor through December 31, 2021, to ensure a smooth transition of leadership.

Jennifer Murphy
