CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

Baker Tilly to grow digital capabilities, Texas presence with acquisition of AcctTwo

By Chris Mathews
Houston Business Journal
Houston Business Journal
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Chicago-based CPA advisory Baker Tilly has been looking to grow its digital practice, and Houston-based accounting software company AcctTwo was in search of growth capital. Here's how the companies reached an acquisition deal.

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
talkbusiness.net

Home BancShares plans Texas market entry through $918M acquisition

Conway-based Home BancShares (NASDAQ: HOMB), holding company of Centennial Bank, announced Wednesday (Sept. 15) its entrance to the Texas market with the $918 million all-stock acquisition of Happy Bancshares, parent of $6.2 billion-asset Happy State Bank. According to a news release, the pro forma bank will be approximately $23.3 billion...
TEXAS STATE
Arkansas Online

Home BancShares enters Texas with $919M acquisition of Happy Bancshares

Home BancShares Inc. is expanding into Texas with the $919 million acquisition of Happy Bancshares Inc. in an all-stock transaction that the Conway bank says will be “immediately triple accretive” to earnings beginning next year and through 2023. The acquisition, announced this morning before the stock market opened, will give...
TEXAS STATE
Houston Business Journal

ACBJ expanding American Inno to all its local markets

American City Business Journals is expanding the American Inno footprint, bringing the startup- and innovation-focused digital media brand into all its markets — creating the most comprehensive network of local innovation intelligence in the United States. ACBJ, the nation’s largest publisher of local business information, acquired American Inno in 2012.
BUSINESS
Axios

Scoop: Nexstar eyeing more small media acquisitions for digital content

Nexstar, the local broadcasting giant that recently bought The Hill for $130 million, is mounting an aggressive acquisition campaign, sources tell Axios. Details: The company is going after smaller media companies that cover the three pillars of its content strategy: sports, news, and weather. According to two sources familiar with...
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Business
Houston, TX
Business
MyChesCo

From The Future Completes Acquisition of Plush Digital

PHILADELPHIA, PA — From The Future announced the acquisition of Plush Digital, a leading media planning and buying boutique. The acquisition will enable From The Future to offer its clients Growth Amplified™ — its full-funnel customer acquisition methodology — at scale. Capabilities include deep expertise in SEO, media planning and buying, CRO, sales funnel design and performance creative.
BUSINESS
Law.com

UnitedLex Bolsters Data Management Capabilities With Blackstone Discovery Acquisition

UnitedLex is thinking digitally—or is hoping that clients are doing so, anyway. The alternative legal service provider announced today it has acquired technology provider Blackstone Discovery for an undisclosed sum, through which the company will look to build out its forensics capabilities and establish a new West Coast hub. Blackstone’s...
BUSINESS
dailyhodl.com

Mastercard Acquiring Crypto Intelligence Company To Expand Digital Asset Capabilities

Mastercard is acquiring the crypto intelligence company CipherTrace in order to “extend its capabilities deep into the field of digital assets.”. The credit card giant says it will utilize CipherTrace’s technology, AI and cyber capabilities to assist with its card and real-time payments infrastructure. CipherTrace uses various forms of analysis...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accounting Software#Software Company#Growth Capital#Cpa#Accttwo
TravelDailyNews.com

UniFocus expands its workforce management capabilities with acquisition of Knowcross

DALLAS, TX - UniFocus, a leading provider of Workforce Management Systems, announced its acquisition of Knowcross, a global leader in task management and operational optimization software for the hospitality industry. The merging of the two organizations’ technologies under the UniFocus umbrella is set to provide service business operators a single, streamlined solution for determining the real-time labor needs of their business while ensuring timely service completion for maximum operational efficiency across each of their various departments.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

JPMorgan Forays Lucrative Digital Payments Sector Via Acquisition Route

JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE: JPM) inked an agreement to acquire a controlling interest of close to 75% in Volkswagen AG's (OTC: VLKAF) (OTC: VWAGY) payments platform, Volkswagen Financial Services, operated by the Volkswagen Payments S.A. The financial terms of the transaction remain undisclosed. The deal is likely to close...
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

DigitalOcean enhances serverless capabilities with Nimbella acquisition

With Nimbella, the company is getting a platform for building serverless applications that is built on the open source container orchestration platform Kubernetes and Apache OpenWhisk, which is itself an open source serverless development platform. DigitalOcean CEO Yancey Spruill, who took over two years ago, refers to Nimbella’s capabilities as...
BUSINESS
St. Cloud Times

In Business: Marco expands Illinois presence with new acquisition

Marco has acquired an Illinois copier and printer company. Marco acquired All/Pro Office Technology of Alton, Illinois in July. Marco's sales and service team based in Fenton, Missouri, will handle All/Pro's clients. "I wanted my customers who have become my friends, to continue getting the same great service or even...
ILLINOIS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
TechRadar

Duda extends e-commerce capability investment with Snipcart acquisition

Off the back of a $50m funding round, web building platform Duda has now acquired an e-commerce solution that allows businesses to add a shopping cart to their websites. The Palo Alto-based firm has bought Snipcart for an undisclosed amount to boost its e-commerce capabilities, with the pair already working on the integration expected to be released in early 2022.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Manulife buys Texas pine timberland in fourth such acquisition in 2021

Manulife Financial Corp. said Thursday its Hancock Natural Resource Group unit closed its acquisition of 300,000 acres of pine timberland on behalf of the Swedish pension system fund AP3. Hancock Natural Resource Group teamed up on the purchase with TexMark Timber Treasury LP, which is a joint venture managed by CatchMark Timber Trust Inc. . Tom Sarno, global head of timberland investments at Manulife Investment Management, said the purchase marked his team's fourth timberland acquisition this year. Those include two eucalyptus plantations in Brazil and Maine along the Quebec border, as part of Manulife Investment Management's six million acres of timberland and 400,000 acres of farmland. Manulife's shares did not trade in the pre-market. CatchMark Timber Trust shares rose 1.5% on Thursday morning.
TEXAS STATE
irei.com

PS Business Parks announces acquisition of Port America in Texas

PS Business Parks has completed the acquisition of Port America, a 717,735-square-foot multi-tenant industrial park located in Dallas, for a total purchase price of $123 million. Port America consists of 15 buildings with an average customer size of 8,000 square feet and was approximately 96 percent occupied at closing. The...
TEXAS STATE
Light Reading

Frontier teams with Red Ventures to bulk up digital sales capabilities

NORWALK, Conn. – Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ: FYBR) ("Frontier" or the "Company") today announced a multi-year partnership with Red Ventures to build digital capabilities to attract and serve new consumers as the Company expands its fiber footprint. Frontier will partner with Red Digital, an AI-powered marketing solutions business within...
BUSINESS
dmagazine.com

Fast-Growing Digital Life Insurance Company Bestow Leases Space at The Stack

Bestow, a provider of digital platforms for the life insurance industry, is moving out of its downtown headquarters at St Paul Place to Deep Ellum’s newest office tower. The fast-growing agency has leased a 42,000-square-foot office lease at The Stack, a 16-story office building that recently opened in the Deep Ellum area of Dallas.
DALLAS, TX
martechseries.com

Freestar Announces Acquisition of Sortable, Bolstering Its Monetization Solutions and Analytics Capabilities

Acquisition Grows Reach to Over 70% of All U.S. Internet Users Each Month. Freestar, the leading monetization partner for content publishers, e-commerce sites, and app developers, announced its acquisition of Sortable, a Canada-based ad management company that has been helping publishers optimize revenue since 2014. The acquisition brings a team of industry experts and class-leading technology, including the Sortable Exchange that will be the most efficient path for advertisers to access the billions of advertising impressions the company will bring to market each month. The deal builds on Freestar’s existing scale with the combined company reaching over 70% of all U.S. internet users each month across its portfolio of partner websites. The additional reach further cements Freestar as one of the largest sources of digital advertising inventory in the world. The acquisition comes on the heels of Freestar’s third consecutive top 1,000 ranking on the annual Inc. 5000 list of the fastest growing companies in the U.S.
BUSINESS
phocuswire.com

Awaze grows its rural rental portfolio with additional acquisitions

London-based Awaze, which operates more than 110,000 vacation rentals and holiday resorts across 36 countries, is adding to its portfolio for the second time in three months. Awaze is buying Quality Cottages and sister brand Quality Unearthed, adding 671 units to its inventory in the United Kingdom. Terms of the acquisitions have not been disclosed.
ECONOMY
Houston Business Journal

Houston Business Journal

Houston, TX
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
182K+
Views
ABOUT

The Houston Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/houston

Comments / 0

Community Policy