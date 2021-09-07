CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fabled Hits Supergene Quartz Breccia Over 1.35 Meters Grading 689.56 g/t Ag Eq

StreetInsider.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGet inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 7, 2021 / Fabled Silver Gold Corp. ("Fabled" or the "Company") (TSXV:FCO)(OTCQB: FBSGF)(FSE:7NQ) is pleased to announce additional results from underground diamond drilling of the 1,200 meter underground drill program at the "Santa Maria" Property in Parral, Mexico, see Figure 1.

