Fabled Hits Supergene Quartz Breccia Over 1.35 Meters Grading 689.56 g/t Ag Eq

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 16, 2021 / Anaconda Mining Inc. ('Anaconda' or the 'Company') (TSX:ANX) (OTCQX:ANXGF) is pleased to announce assay results from a recent geotechnical and environmental drill program at Stog'er Tight (the 'Stog'er Tight Drill Program') to support an enhanced Environmental Registration document to be submitted to regulators in the fourth quarter of 2021. The Stog'er Tight Drill Program included 704 metres of diamond drilling in eight (8) holes for geotechnical purposes to support detailed pit design as well as 123.5 metres of diamond drilling in four (4) holes for water well installations to obtain relevant environmental data to support ongoing environmental assessment work (Exhibit A). Despite their primary purpose, several of these holes encountered mineralization including the following highlights (see Table 1 below for further details):

