An emotional 20th anniversary of 9/11 | Guest Column

Each year on the anniversary of 9/11, Teller County comes together in Lions Park in the City of Woodland Park to remember and gather for a solemn ceremony. We remember the men, women and children killed in the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks that included the towers of the World Trade Center, the attack at the Pentagon, and the crash of United Airlines Flight 93 in Pennsylvania. We also remember our service members who fought to bring the attackers to justice and to preserve our freedom in what would become America’s longest war.