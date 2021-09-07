​Evelo Biosciences Inc. (EVLO) Appoints Iain McInnes, M.B.Ch.B, Ph.D, to Board of Directors

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Alector, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALEC), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering immuno-neurology, today announced that Shehnaaz Suliman, M.D., MBA, M.Phil., and Robert Paul, M.D., Ph.D., will be stepping down from their respective roles as President and Chief Operating Officer and Chief Medical Officer. Each will continue to serve for a transition period and plan to remain available as advisors until the end of 2021. Sam Jackson, M.D., MBA, Senior Vice President, Clinical Sciences, will assume the role of interim Chief Medical Officer. Dr. Jackson is an established leader with more than 15 years of experience leading clinical development functions. He joined Alector in 2020 and among his primary responsibilities is the development of AL001, which is currently in Phase 3 clinical testing for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia.

BUSINESS ・ 9 DAYS AGO