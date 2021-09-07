CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
​Evelo Biosciences Inc. (EVLO) Appoints Iain McInnes, M.B.Ch.B, Ph.D, to Board of Directors

StreetInsider.com
 9 days ago

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: EVLO), a clinical stage biotechnology company developing a new modality of orally delivered medicines, today announced the appointment of Iain McInnes, M.B.Ch.B, Ph.D., to its Board of Directors.

