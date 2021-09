Born in Toronto in 2002 to a Chinese mother and Romanian father, Emma moved over to England when she was just two years old. The family settled in Bromley, Kent, where the tennis center would soon become a second home for her. Her parents both have academic backgrounds, her father Ian and her mother Renee both working in finance and it is from them whom she says her mental strength, which has been so evident on court in New York, is inherited.

