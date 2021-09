German eVTOL maker Lilium yesterday released a YouTube video of its demonstrator aircraft in flight. Taken from an August test at the company’s headquarters at the Oberpfaffenhofen airport, the video shows the relative quietness of an aircraft powered by electric jet engines as it flies across the runway, hovers and lands. Joby Aviation released a similar video earlier this year. Joby also announced this week that it was the first company to partner with NASA’s Advanced Air Mobility Campaign to analyze the noise footprint of an electric aircraft. Lilium’s test aircraft is the fifth generation of its demonstrators. The Lilium Jet uses...

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 5 DAYS AGO