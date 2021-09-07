CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Interview: Diane Randall, general secretary of the Friends Committee on National Legislation, discusses restraining the US defense budget

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDiane Randall has led the Friends Committee on National Legislation (often known by its FCNL acronym) for more than a decade, directing lobbying and educational efforts on issues approved by the group’s General Committee, composed of some 180 members of the Religious Society of Friends (Quakers). Those issues are broad in scope, but since its founding in 1943, the FCNL has put peace and reductions in militarism at the center of its advocacy.

