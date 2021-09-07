Interview: Diane Randall, general secretary of the Friends Committee on National Legislation, discusses restraining the US defense budget

WASHINGTON, DC - U.S. Representative Mike Rogers (R-AL), Lead Republican of the House Armed Services Committee, released a statement applauding the committee passage of the FY22 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA). “Nothing is more important than providing for the defense of our nation. We face threats from a rising China and a re-emerging Russia, and the Biden-Harris administration chose to propose a weak defense budget. "I am pleased that the Armed Services Committee once again passed a National Defense Authorization Act out of the Committee this morning. We did so in a bipartisan manner, including voting together to address the shortfall in the Biden budget. I thank Chairman Smith and our Republican and Democrat colleagues for their hard work on this year’s NDAA markup. I look forward to this bill moving to the floor and being signed into law."

