X-Rays And Infrared Reveal The Story Of The 1st Internationally Known Black Painter

It's hard to believe that Lee "Scratch" Perry, the mixing-board maestro who brought reggae into rootsy shape and developed the "dub" production techniques that have become today's stock digital presets, is no longer with us. Perry died not far from where he was born in northwestern Jamaica, resettling there in January after four decades abroad. His music echoes on. Prolific and active into his eighty-fifth year on Earth and sixth decade in the music business, Perry leaves a massive legacy in the form of a seemingly bottomless archive — much of it stellar, some of it interstellar — and a resounding influence spanning reggae, rock, hip-hop, dubstep and remix culture writ large. At the dawn of the multitrack era, Perry reimagined what a mix could be – timbrally, formally, metaphysically – knitting together the past and the future, tradition and tricknology, and imbuing his most inspired music (and there's a lot of it) with eternal currency.

