The past 18 months has given blues artists plenty to sing about, but few opportunities to do so. The pandemic shut down concerts and live music venues through most of 2020. COVID-19 precautions also prompted the cancellation of the popular Blues at the Crossroads festival last fall, understandably. The arrival of vaccines helped revive outdoor events this year, and Blues at the Crossroads is among those making a comeback.

TERRE HAUTE, IN ・ 12 DAYS AGO