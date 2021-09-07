UPDATE: Truist Securities Starts Southern States Bancshares Inc (SSBK) at Buy
Truist Securities analyst Jennifer Demba initiates coverage on Southern States Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ: SSBK) with a Buy rating and a price target of $23.00. The analyst comments "We are initiating research coverage of Southern States Bancshares with a Buy rating, 2021/2022 EPS estimates of $2.23/$1.94 and a PT of $23. The company has plenty of runway for growth over the next few years through hiring of revenue producers and sub-$1 billion asset community bank acquisitions in existing and new markets in Alabama, Florida and Georgia. Also, the balance sheet is asset sensitive, so spread income should increase relatively faster in a rising rate environment. At 10.1x 2022E EPS/1.16x TBV versus the peer median of 12.9x/1.27x, the shares are compelling, in our view."www.streetinsider.com
