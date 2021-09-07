CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

UPDATE: Truist Securities Starts Southern States Bancshares Inc (SSBK) at Buy

StreetInsider.com
 9 days ago

Truist Securities analyst Jennifer Demba initiates coverage on Southern States Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ: SSBK) with a Buy rating and a price target of $23.00. The analyst comments "We are initiating research coverage of Southern States Bancshares with a Buy rating, 2021/2022 EPS estimates of $2.23/$1.94 and a PT of $23. The company has plenty of runway for growth over the next few years through hiring of revenue producers and sub-$1 billion asset community bank acquisitions in existing and new markets in Alabama, Florida and Georgia. Also, the balance sheet is asset sensitive, so spread income should increase relatively faster in a rising rate environment. At 10.1x 2022E EPS/1.16x TBV versus the peer median of 12.9x/1.27x, the shares are compelling, in our view."

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
fox34.com

Home BancShares, Inc. acquires Happy State Bank in all-stock merger

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Home BancShares, Inc., the parent company of Centennial Bank, has acquired Happy Bancshares, Inc., the parent company of Happy State Bank, in an all-stock merger. According to a news release, the combination grants Home BancShares access to the high growth Texas market and positions Home BancShares...
AMARILLO, TX
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Needham & Company Starts N-Able Inc. (NABL) at Buy Post-Spin

Needham & Company analyst Mike Cikos initiates coverage on N-Able Inc. (NYSE: NABL) with a Buy rating and a price target of $17.00. The analyst commented, "The spin-out of N-able from SolarWinds will provide management the freedom to realign resources, pursue strategic initiatives and invest in growth, we believe, all in support of its medium-term targets of mid-teens Revenue growth and a 30%+ Adjusted EBITDA margin. The over 25,000 MSPs that rely on N-able's purpose-built platform represent fuel for the company's growth. The platform’s multi-tenant architecture and scalability resonates with MSPs, and the service and automation provided allows them to spend more time “on” the business rather than “in” the business. We see MSPs growing in importance as SMEs deal with resource constraints, growing attack surfaces, and more heterogeneous environments. We think N-able is uniquely positioned to navigate this complexity, and we initiate coverage with a Buy rating and $17 PT."
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Southern Co. (SO) PT Lowered to $71 at BofA Securities

BofA Securities analyst Julien Dumoulin-Smith lowered the price target on Southern Co. (NYSE: SO) to $71.00 (from $72.00) after the ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

BofA Securities Starts Akero Therapeutics (AKRO) at Buy (Earlier)

BofA Securities analyst Aspen Mori initiates coverage on Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AKRO) with a Buy ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
State
Florida State
StreetInsider.com

BofA Securities Starts Beam Inc (BEAM) at Buy (Earlier)

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. BofA Securities analyst Greg Harrison initiates coverage on Beam Inc (NASDAQ: BEAM) with a Buy rating and a price target of $150.00. The analyst likes the differentiated base editing...
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (TCBI): Price Up $1.22 (2.12)% Over Past Day, Up $1.27 (2.2)% Over Past Hour

At the time of this writing, TCBI (Get Ratings)’s price is up $1.27 (2.2%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on an hourly timeframe, as TCBI has now gone down 8 of the past 10 hours. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

JMP Securities Starts Goosehead Insurance Inc. (GSHD) at Market Outperform

JMP Securities analyst Matthew Carletti initiates coverage on Goosehead Insurance Inc. (NASDAQ ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Guggenheim Upgrades Southern Co. (SO) to Buy

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Guggenheim analyst Shahriar Pourreza upgraded Southern Co. (NYSE: SO) from Neutral to Buy with a price target of $72.00 (from $63.00). The analyst commented, "We are upgrading SO to BUY from NEUTRAL based on our view that...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ssbk#Eps#Tbv
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Jefferies Starts Celcuity Inc (CELC) at Buy

Jefferies analyst Maury Raycroft initiates coverage on Celcuity Inc (NASDAQ: CELC) with a Buy rating and a price target of $48.00. The analyst comments "PFE out-licensed gedatolisib ("gedato") to CELC (announced Apr'21), and we see oppty for improving on SOC to capture ~$1.4B peak sales in mBC. CELC plans to start a ph.II/III 1H22, and we est readout in ’24 & launch YE25/1H26. W/ encouraging interim data, gedato is CELC's most appealing value driver. Co has a CDx platform (interim data YE21/1H22) too, which could be used to optimize other pharma drugs; however, we view gedato's in-license as a one-off oppty."
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

B.Riley Starts RumbleOn, Inc. (RMBL) at Buy

B.Riley analyst Eric Wold initiates coverage on RumbleOn, Inc. (NASDAQ: RMBL) with a Buy rating and a price target of $70.00. For an analyst ratings summary and ratings history on RumbleOn, Inc. click here. For more ratings news on RumbleOn, Inc. click here. Shares of RumbleOn, Inc. closed at $36.44...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: BofA Securities Downgrades CAE Inc. (CAE) Two-Notches to Underperform

BofA Securities analyst Ronald Epstein downgraded CAE Inc. (NYSE: CAE) two notches, from Buy to Underperform with a C$35 price target (from C$42). The analyst sees limited upside after Commercial training proved to be a mixed bag as the recovery in the US has not translated to the rest of the world. Lower vaccination rates and lockdowns continue to hinder results.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Pinnacle Bancshares, Inc. (PCLB) Declares $0.22 Quarterly Dividend; 2.6% Yield

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Pinnacle Bancshares, Inc. (OTC: PCLB) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.22 per share, or $0.88 annualized. The dividend will be payable on September 17, 2021, to stockholders of record on September 7, 2021, with an ex-dividend date...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 Identiv, Inc. For: Sep 13 Filed by: HUMPHREYS STEVEN

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) 1. The sales...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Maxim Group Starts Palisade Bio Inc. (PALI) at Buy, $7 PT

Maxim Group analyst Naz Rahman initiates coverage on Palisade Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: PALI) with a Buy rating and a price target of $7.00. The analyst highlighted:. Palisade Bio is a clinicalstage company developing LB1148, an oral tranexamic acid for reducing postoperative ileus (POI) and adhesions in post-surgical patients. POI is a vexing condition as patients are required to have a bowel movement before being discharged after surgery or else their length of stay (LOS) is extended, leading to increased costs for patients, hospitals, and payers.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 SHARING SERVICES GLOBAL For: Sep 14 Filed by: DOCUMENT SECURITY SYSTEMS INC

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

IPO for SPAC Aesther Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (AEHA) Opens at $10.02

Today's IPO for SPAC Aesther Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: AEHA) (NASDAQ: AEHAU) opened for trading at $10.02 after pricing 10,000,000 ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Macy's (M) Reinstates $0.15 Quarterly Dividend; Approves $500M Buyback Plan

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Macy's (NYSE: M) reinstated a quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share, or $0.6 annualized. The dividend will be payable on October 1, 2021, to stockholders of record on September 15, 2021, with...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

SOAR Technology Acquisition Corp (FLYA.U) Prices 20M Unit IPO at $10/unit

SOAR Technology Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: FLYA.U), a special purpose acquisition company, announced today the pricing of its initial public offering ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

BofA Securities Upgrades Dana Holding (DAN) to Buy

BofA Securities analyst Aileen Smith upgraded Dana Holding (NYSE: DAN) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Eversource Energy (ES) PT Lowered to $82 at Mizuho Securities

Mizuho Securities analyst Paul Fremont lowered the price target on Eversource Energy (NYSE: ES) to $82.00 (from $85.00) while maintaining ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy