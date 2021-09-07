Immunome Inc. (IMNM) Antibody Cocktail (IMM-BCP-01) Neutralizes SARS-CoV-2 Lambda and Delta Plus Variants in Pre-clinical Testing
Immunome, Inc. (Nasdaq: IMNM), a biopharmaceutical company that utilizes its human memory B cell platform to discover and develop first-in-class antibody therapeutics, announced today that its three-antibody cocktail (IMM-BCP-01) has demonstrated potent neutralizing activity against SARS-CoV-2 Lambda (C.37) and Delta AY.1/2 (Delta Plus) variants, in pre-clinical testing conducted by Immunome on lentiviral-based pseudovirus. IMM-BCP-01 consists of three antibodies that bind to non-overlapping regions of the spike protein and show combinatorial activity against multiple strains of SARS-CoV-2.
