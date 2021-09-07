Immunome Inc. (IMNM) Antibody Cocktail (IMM-BCP-01) Neutralizes SARS-CoV-2 Lambda and Delta Plus Variants in Pre-clinical Testing

The Biden administration announced in August that COVID-19 vaccine boosters would soon be made available to the general public. But since then, a fresh debate has begun over whether or not all fully vaccinated people need additional shots eight months after their last dose due to waning immunity. Mounting evidence has suggested that many of those who have received all necessary shots of the vaccine are highly protected against hospitalization or death from the disease, even in the face of the highly contagious Delta variant. But now, a new study has found that the Moderna vaccine generates a particularly strong immune response, potentially meaning that those who initially received it are protected longer than originally thought.

