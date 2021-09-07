Enthusiast Gaming (EGLX) Acquires Addicting Games

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (“Enthusiast Gaming” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: EGLX) (TSX: EGLX), a media and content platform for video game and esports fans to connect and engage, is pleased to announce it has acquired Addicting Games, Inc (“Addicting Games”), an innovator in casual gaming, for approximately US$34.4 million (the “Acquisition”). The Acquisition delivers on Enthusiast Gaming’s buy and build growth strategy and expands the Company’s fan flywheel into casual gaming to own more monthly active users and viewers within the key Gen Z and Millennial demographics.