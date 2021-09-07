CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gambling

Enthusiast Gaming (EGLX) Acquires Addicting Games

StreetInsider.com
 9 days ago

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (“Enthusiast Gaming” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: EGLX) (TSX: EGLX), a media and content platform for video game and esports fans to connect and engage, is pleased to announce it has acquired Addicting Games, Inc (“Addicting Games”), an innovator in casual gaming, for approximately US$34.4 million (the “Acquisition”). The Acquisition delivers on Enthusiast Gaming’s buy and build growth strategy and expands the Company’s fan flywheel into casual gaming to own more monthly active users and viewers within the key Gen Z and Millennial demographics.

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
psu.com

Online Gaming Design: Future Outlook

One of the most rapidly developing industries, online gambling continues to benefit from the unceasing pandemic: having generated $21.1 million in revenues and onboarded a few hundred million new players in 2020, it can boast of over 3.23 billion people across the globe playing over a million different games. Pushed...
SOFTWARE
gamingintelligence.com

Evolution acquires spinning wheel game developer DigiWheel

Stockholm-listed casino supplier Evolution has entered into an agreement to acquire Cork-based DigiWheel, developer of a unique HD spinning gaming wheel. Evolution will acquire the business for a total up-front consideration of €1m in cash, together with an earn-out payment based on DigiWheel’s net income for the third year following closing.
GAMBLING
gamesindustry.biz

Playright Games acquired by Qiiwi Games for around $1.1m

Swedish mobile outfit Qiiwi Games has acquired a majority stake in British hypercasual developer Playright Games for approximately $1.1 million. The deal, which was announced last month, sees Qiiwi acquire 63.75% of Playright's shares for an initial purchase price of $540,000. Qiiwii will acquire the remaining 36.25% of shares for an additional $500,000 if Playright meets revenue targets.
BUSINESS
gamingintelligence.com

Lady Luck Games acquires Danish games studio Spigo

Stockholm-listed slots developer Lady Luck Games has entered into an agreement to acquire Danish B2B games supplier Spigo. The acquisition includes Spigo’s 27 casino games and eight customer integrations, including two with Danske Spil’s SPILLEHJØRNET and Tivoli Casino brands. The transaction also includes Spigo Station, the supplier’s Denmark-certified platform, and...
GAMBLING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Advertising#Casual Gaming#Flywheel#Debenture#Streetinsider Premium#Enthusiast Gaming#The Company#Eglx#Addicting Games#Company#Millennial#The Enthusiast Gaming#Littlebigsnake Com#Ios#Mope Io#Mathgames Com#The Purchase Price#The Anniversary Payments#Genz
ComicBook

PlayStation Acquires Firesprite Games

Sony Interactive Entertainment has officially announced that it has acquired UK-based developer Firesprite Games. Firesprite Games is perhaps best known for developing The Playroom and The Playroom VR as well as The Persistence. The exact terms of the agreement, including the cost of the acquisition, have not been disclosed. The...
VIDEO GAMES
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 Energy Recovery, Inc. For: Sep 13 Filed by: Foda Sherif

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) 1. This figure...
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

Roblox (RBLX): Benchmark Reiterates Sell on Weak August KPIs

Benchmark analyst Mike Hickey reiterated a Sell rating and a $70.00 per share price target on Roblox (NASDAQ: RBLX) after ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Gambling
NewsBreak
Esports
NewsBreak
Sports
StreetInsider.com

Electronic Arts (EA) Plunges on Battlefield 2042 Delay Rumors

Shares of Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) are down about 6% on a report that the launch of the Battlefield 2042 ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
VIDEO GAMES
StreetInsider.com

Tryp Therapeutics to Present at Oppenheimer Fall Healthcare Summit

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. San Diego, California--(Newsfile Corp. - September 16, 2021) - Tryp Therapeutics (CSE: TRYP) (OTCQB: TRYPF) ("Tryp"), a pharmaceutical company focused on developing psilocybin-based compounds for diseases with unmet medical needs, announced today that it will present virtually at the Oppenheimer Fall Healthcare Life Sciences & MedTech Summit.
SAN DIEGO, CA
StreetInsider.com

Alliance Trust PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. The Board of Alliance Trust PLC ("the Company") announces that on 15 September 2021 the Company purchased for cancellation 145,000 ordinary shares of 2.5p each at a price of 1012.987p per share.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 Adaptive Biotechnologies For: Sep 13 Filed by: ROBINS HARLAN S

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. 1. These transactions reported in this Form 4 were effected pursuant to a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan adopted by the reporting person on December 11, 2020. 2. The...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Form 8-K Fiesta Restaurant Group, For: Sep 10

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. THIS FIRST AMENDMENT TO CREDIT AGREEMENT (this “Amendment”) is entered into as of September 10, 2021, by and among FIESTA RESTAURANT GROUP, INC., a Delaware corporation (the “Borrower”), FORTRESS CREDIT CORP., as Administrative Agent for the several financial institutions from time to time party to the Credit Agreement (as defined below) (in such capacity, the “Administrative Agent”), and the LENDERS party hereto.
FOOD & DRINKS
StreetInsider.com

Form 424B3 Original Bark Co

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Up to 9,843,433 Shares of Common Stock Underlying 2025 Convertible Notes. This prospectus supplement supplements the prospectus dated July 2, 2021 (the “Prospectus”), which forms a part of our...
MARKETS
VentureBeat

Marketing mobile games is dead. ‘Probabilistically’

By any measure of value, audience size, or growth, mobile is the dominant form of gaming media. Already immensely popular due to its accessibility and wide range of content, the COVID-19 pandemic created hundreds of millions of new mobile players and increased the playtime and appetite to spend of existing gamers. With over a billion weekly game downloads on the Apple App Store and Google Play, resulting in more than $1.7 billion in weekly spend, the mobile game industry is clearly booming.
VIDEO GAMES
GIZORAMA

THQ Nordic Celebrates a Major Anniversary with a Major Xbox Store Sale

Vienna, Austria-based THQ Nordic is celebrating its 10-year anniversary with a great big thank you to Xbox gamers! For a limited time, the company will have several games from many of its most popular franchises available at savings of up to 75%!. There is something for Xbox gamers of all...
VIDEO GAMES
cramgaming.com

Gamedec Gameplay 4K – (Full Game)

We take a look at the opening case and second case from Anshar Studios cyberpunk themed, isometric adaptive RPG Gamedec which releases this week on PC via Steam, GoG, Epic from September 16th (Switch version releases at a later date). There are many ways to tackle each case, so don’t be too afraid of spoilers. That said, the demo of the first case was made widely available.
VIDEO GAMES
pocketgamer.com

NieR Re[in]carnation is celebrating 15 million downloads with free summons and a daily login event

With a whopping 15 million downloads, SQUARE ENIX® and Applibot, Inc.’s NieR Re[in]carnation is giving away tons of in-game goodies to thank players for their love and support since the game launched earlier this summer. The hit action RPG based on the popular franchise is kicking things up a notch with its free summons and login bonus event to celebrate this important milestone.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy