As the popular Christmas Carol says, it is the most beautiful time of the year, as soccer fans rejoice at the start of the Champions League. The biggest and the most prestigious club competition in the world has given us so many great memories in the last couple of years. One of these was the 2019/20 win for Bayern Munich over PSG in the final, giving them their fifth European title and the first one since the late Arjen Robben winner in 2013 versus Borussia Dortmund. Of course, Bayern are back in the competition, and here are three predictions on how the opening stage will go for them:

UEFA ・ 6 DAYS AGO