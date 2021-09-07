Android Auto Location Issues Fixed With The Latest Google App Update

Google has released fixes for a couple of location issues with Android Auto. A new update for the platform fixes an issue where Assistant was fetching results based on the user’s saved home address instead of their current location. If someone asked for, say “nearby gas stations,” Android Auto would show results as if the user was at home. This would be really frustrating or even problematic when you’re on the road, more so if you’re far away from home. You might be running out of gas and your car’s dash display won’t tell you if there’s a gas station near you.