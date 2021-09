High-ranking diplomats from Japan, the US and South Korea agreed that “urgent” dialogue and diplomacy is necessary for denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula during the trilateral meeting, a day after North Korea conducted a long-range cruise missile test.One of the key topics of discussion of Tuesday meeting was how to respond to North Korea’s latest missile test. The top diplomats agreed to sanctions pressure combined with dialogue with Pyongyang, according to Kyodo news agency.The scheduled meeting was held a day after North Korea’s state media announced on Monday that Pyongyang conducted successful tests of new long-range cruise missile. The tests...

