CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Galway Metals Adrian and GMZ Gaps Return 38.6 g/t Au Over 7.5m, and 10.2 g/t Au over 6.0m

StreetInsider.com
 9 days ago

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 7, 2021 / Galway Metals Inc. (TSX-V:GWM)(OTCQB: GAYMF) (the "Company" or “Galway”) is pleased to report drill results that expand the Adrian Zone in the central gap area to the east, and the overall zone to the SE, and additional results within the eastern portion of the George Murphy Zone where the Company recently reported a 50% expansion at its Clarence Stream property in southwest New Brunswick, Canada.

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
resourceworld.com

Wallbridge drills 14.05 metres of 11.6 g/t gold at Fenelon, Quebec

Wallbridge Mining Company Ltd. [WM-TSX; WLBMF-OTC; WC7-FSE] reports exploration drilling on its 100%-owned Fenelon gold property continues to successfully expand gold mineralization with high-grade intersections at both the eastern and northwestern edges of the area tested by resource drilling to date. The project is located 75 km northwest of Matagami, Quebec.
ECONOMY
albuquerqueexpress.com

Talisker Intercepts 1.36 G/T Over 68.9 Metres Within 0.8 G/T Over 220 Metres With 200 Metre Stepout at Pioneer

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 16, 2021 / Talisker Resources Ltd. (' Talisker ' or the ' Company ') (TSX:TSK)(OTCQX:TSKFF) is pleased to announce results from drill hole SB-2021-025 at its 100% owned flagship Bralorne Gold Project. Hole SB-2021-025 is the first stepout hole located 200m to the southeast of previously released holes targeting newly discovered bulk-tonnage mineralization at Pioneer.
ECONOMY
mining.com

SSR Mining drills 19 g/t gold over 7 metres at Seabee

SSR Mining (TSX: SSRM) says it is drilling excellent grades and long intercepts at its Seabee gold operation 125 km northeast of La Ronge, Saskatchewan. The project consists of the Santoy gold mine and Seabee processing plant 15 km away by road. The Gap hanging wall (GHW) is being drilled...
ECONOMY
clevelandstar.com

Talisker Intersects 27.71g/t Au over 0.9m within 12.46g/t Au over 2.2m at Bralorne Gold Project

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 9, 2021 / Talisker Resources Ltd. (' Talisker ' or the ' Company ') (TSX:TSK)(OTCQX:TSKFF ) is pleased to announce results from drill hole SB-2021-16A at its 100% owned flagship Bralorne Gold Project. Five diamond drill rigs are currently drilling at Bralorne with a total of 55,500 metres consisting of 95 holes of a planned and fully funded 100,000 metre drill program being completed. A total of 77,680 metres (131 holes) have been drilled by Talisker since the Company initiated drilling at the project in February 2020. Twenty-six holes consisting of 11,987 samples are currently at the assay laboratory and are expected to be received by the Company shortly.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Galway Metals Adrian#Gmz Gaps#Streetinsider Premium#Galway Metals Inc#Company#Adrian 49m
albuquerqueexpress.com

Gold Terra Intersects 11.2 g/t gold over 4.57 metres within Wider Zone of 5.22 g/t over 17.86 metres in Hole GTCM21-14 at High-Grade Yellorex Gold Zone, along Campbell Shear Structure, South of Con Mine, NWT

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 7, 2021 / Gold Terra Resource Corp. (TSXV:YGT)(Frankfurt:TX0)(OTCQX:YGTFF) ('Gold Terra' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce assay results for the first hole drilled on the 10,000 metre Phase 2 drilling program at the Company's optioned property from Newmont Ventures Limited and Miramar Northern Mining Limited (the 'Newmont Option') adjacent to its Yellowknife City Gold Project ('YCG'), NWT. Hole GTCM21 -14 intersected 5.22 g/t over 17.86 metres including 11.2 g/t gold over 4.57 metres in a very strongly altered and sericitized sheared portion of the Campbell Shear.
ECONOMY
albuquerqueexpress.com

Talisker Intersects 1 g/t Au over 116.25m within 0.56 g/t over 441.2m Confirming 1,100m Continuous Vertical Panel at Pioneer

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 7, 2021 / Talisker Resources Ltd. (' Talisker ' or the ' Company ') ( TSX:TSK | OTCQX:TSKFF ) is pleased to announce results from drill holes SB-2021-048 and SB2021-055 at its 100% owned flagship Bralorne Gold Project. These holes are the fourth and fifth holes drilled by Talisker this year in the recently discovered bulk-tonnage mineralization at Pioneer, located 2 kilometres to the south-east of the Bralorne township. Talisker continues to drill high grade vein resource at Bralorne.
ECONOMY
resourceworld.com

Bonterra drills 3.3 metres of 9.4 g/t gold at Gladiator, Quebec

Bonterra Resources Inc. [BTR-TSXV; BONXF-OTCQX; 9BR2-FSE] reported assay results from the continuing expansion diamond drilling program at its 100%-owned Gladiator project 170 km northeast of Val d’Or, Quebec. The focus of this exploration campaign is on expanding the size and scope of the Gladiator gold deposit and supplementing the recently...
ECONOMY
resourceworld.com

BAM; P2 Gold Intersects 2.63 g/t Gold Over 45.85 meters

P2 Gold Inc. (“P2” or the “Company”) (TSX-V:PGLD) reports results from the first three holes drilled to test the newly-discovered Monarch Gold Zone at its BAM Property located in the Golden Triangle in northwest British Columbia. “BAM delivered out of the gate with excellent results from the first drill holes...
METAL MINING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Economy
dallassun.com

Anaconda Mining Intersects 1.81 g/t over 30 metres at Stog'er Tight and Initiates Mineral Resource and Reserve Update at Point Rousse

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 16, 2021 / Anaconda Mining Inc. ('Anaconda' or the 'Company') (TSX:ANX) (OTCQX:ANXGF) is pleased to announce assay results from a recent geotechnical and environmental drill program at Stog'er Tight (the 'Stog'er Tight Drill Program') to support an enhanced Environmental Registration document to be submitted to regulators in the fourth quarter of 2021. The Stog'er Tight Drill Program included 704 metres of diamond drilling in eight (8) holes for geotechnical purposes to support detailed pit design as well as 123.5 metres of diamond drilling in four (4) holes for water well installations to obtain relevant environmental data to support ongoing environmental assessment work (Exhibit A). Despite their primary purpose, several of these holes encountered mineralization including the following highlights (see Table 1 below for further details):
ECONOMY
albuquerqueexpress.com

Quebec Precious Metals Reports High-Grade Grab Samples of 68.1 & 61.8 g/t Au on the Elmer East project; extends the Mineralized Corridor to 4.2 km at the Lloyd Discovery Area

The 2021 summer surface sampling program expended the mineralized corridor at the Lloyd discovery area from 60 m to 4.2 km (Figures 1 & 2, photos 1, 2 & 3) and remains open in all directions. The most significant samples are as follows:. 68.1 g/t Au, 13.4 g/t Ag, 0.26...
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

Provenance Gold Announces Its 800 Meter Step-out Drill Hole at White Rock Intersected 117 meters (385 feet) of Gold Mineralization

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 16, 2021) - Provenance Gold Corp. (CSE: PAU) (FSE: 3PG) (OTCQB: PVGDF) (the "Company" or "Provenance") is pleased to announce that a major step-out hole, drilled 800 meters southeast of Provenance's initial drilling area on its White Rock property in Elko County, Nevada, intersected 117 meters (385 feet) of gold mineralization starting at the surface. The gold system extends another kilometer further to the southeast.
INDUSTRY
StreetInsider.com

AWILCO DRILLING PLC (AWDR) – Notification of Trade of Primary Insider

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. On 15 September 2021, funds managed by QVT Financial LP (“QVT”) purchased in the open market 8,944 shares in Awilco Drilling Plc (“Awilco Drilling”) at a price of NOK 3.9987 per share. Following the aforementioned transactions, funds...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Central African Gold Closes the Acquisition of the Musefu Gold Project

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 16, 2021) - Central African Gold Inc. (TSXV: CAGR) (FSE: BC2) (OTCQB: NDENF) (the "Corporation" or "Central African Gold") is pleased to announce that further to news releases date June 28, 2021 and September 10, 2021, the Corporation has received final approvals to complete the acquisition of the agreement to enter into a joint venture on the Musefu Gold Project located in Kasia Central Province, DRC. The Corporation will issue 5,000,000 common shares for the acquisition and 330,000 common shares as a finders' fee.
METAL MINING
StreetInsider.com

Aduro Clean Technologies Obtains DTC Eligibility for Its Common Shares in the U.S.

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. SARNIA, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 16, 2021 / Aduro Clean Technologies Inc. (CSE:ACT)(OTCQB: ACTHF)(FSE:9D50) (the "Company" or "Aduro Clean Technologies"), a developer of patented water-based technologies to chemically recycle plastics and transform heavy crude and renewable oils into new-era resources and higher-value fuels, is pleased to announce that the Company's common shares traded on the OTC Markets Group Inc.'s OTCQB Venture Market in the United States, under the symbol "ACTHF", are now Depository Trust Company ("DTC") eligible. DTC is a subsidiary of the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation and manages the electronic clearing and settlement of share transactions for publicly-traded companies.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Plurilock Receives Order from CA State Teachers' Retirement System

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Victoria, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 16, 2021) - Plurilock Security Inc. (TSXV: PLUR) (OTCQB: PLCKF) and related subsidiaries ("Plurilock" or the "Company"), an identity-centric cybersecurity solutions provider for workforces, has received a US$394,000 order from the California State Teachers' Retirement System (CalSTRS).
CALIFORNIA STATE
StreetInsider.com

Alliance Trust PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. The Board of Alliance Trust PLC ("the Company") announces that on 15 September 2021 the Company purchased for cancellation 145,000 ordinary shares of 2.5p each at a price of 1012.987p per share.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Launch of Oxitope Pharma, a biopharmaceutical start-up dedicated to the discovery and development of antibody-based medicines for the treatment of diseases caused by oxidative stress

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Launch of Oxitope Pharma, a biopharmaceutical start-up dedicated to the discovery and development of antibody-based medicines for the treatment of diseases caused by oxidative stress. Netherlands-based company founded and...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

SBM Offshore completes US$1.6 billion financing of Sepetiba

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. SBM Offshore is pleased to announce it has completed the project financing of FPSO Sepetiba for a total of US1.6 billion, which is the largest project financing in the Company’s history. The project financing was secured by...
INDUSTRY
resourceworld.com

Japan Gold Intersects High-Grade Veins in First Drill Holes at the Ryuo Prospect

Japan Gold Corp. (TSXV: JG) (OTCQB: JGLDF) (“Japan Gold” or the “Company“) is pleased to report high-grade gold-silver intercepts from its first drill holes at the Ryuo Prospect, within the Ikutahara Project, Figure 1. The Ikutahara Project is 100% held by Japan Gold and is not included in the Barrick Alliance.
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy