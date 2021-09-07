InVitae (NVTA) to Acquire Ciitizen
News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Invitae (NYSE: NVTA) entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Ciitizen, a patient-centric consumer health tech company. Backed by a16z, Section 32 and Verily, Ciitizen is working to build a global platform to help patients collect, organize, store and share their medical records digitally. The acquisition would enhance Invitae's platform by providing patients an easy-to-use, centralized hub for their genomic and clinical information, which together comprise a powerful dataset with the potential to drive research and improve healthcare decision making.www.streetinsider.com
