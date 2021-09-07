CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

InVitae (NVTA) to Acquire Ciitizen

StreetInsider.com
 9 days ago

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Invitae (NYSE: NVTA) entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Ciitizen, a patient-centric consumer health tech company. Backed by a16z, Section 32 and Verily, Ciitizen is working to build a global platform to help patients collect, organize, store and share their medical records digitally. The acquisition would enhance Invitae's platform by providing patients an easy-to-use, centralized hub for their genomic and clinical information, which together comprise a powerful dataset with the potential to drive research and improve healthcare decision making.

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
StreetInsider.com

Repligen (RGEN) to Acquire Avitide for Approximately $150 Million

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ: RGEN), a life sciences company focused on bioprocessing technology leadership, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire privately-held Avitide Inc., for approximately $150 million, comprised of $75 million in cash plus $75 million in Repligen common stock in addition to performance-based earnout payments over the next three years. Avitide is a leading chromatography developer with diverse affinity ligand libraries and best-in-class ligand-to-resin development timelines.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Pentair (PNR) Acquires Pleatco for $255M Cash

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Pentair plc (NYSE: PNR), a leading provider of water treatment and sustainable solutions, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Pleatco, a manufacturer of water filtration and clean air technologies for pool, spa and industrial air customers. Pleatco is a current portfolio company of Align Capital Partners, a private equity firm with investment teams in Dallas, TX and Cleveland, OH.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Exscientia Files For $100M IPO

Exscientia, the U.K.-based artificial intelligence-driven pharmatech firm, submitted its F-1 on Friday, penciling an initial $100 million estimated proceeds. The company plans to list on NASDAQ under the symbol EXAI. Exscientia offers an AI-centric drug discovery platform for the invention of new drugs, designing therapeutics. It has built a complete...
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Dynatrace Inc. (DT) acquires SpectX

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Software intelligence company Dynatrace (NYSE: DT) today announced it has completed the acquisition of high-speed parsing and query analytics company, SpectX. This acquisition will accelerate the convergence of observability and security for modern hybrid, multicloud environments. These environments are defined by continuous change, with an exponentially expanding volume of observability and security data that must be analyzed in context and in real time to enable autonomous operations. With the acquisition of SpectX, Dynatrace will advance its Software Intelligence Platform’s observability and application security analytics capabilities even further.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nvta#Genetic Tests#Cnbc#Streetinsider Premium
StreetInsider.com

AbCellera (ABCL) Acquires TetraGenetics

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. AbCellera (Nasdaq: ABCL), a technology company with a centralized operating system for next-generation antibody discovery, today announced it has acquired TetraGenetics, Inc. (TetraGenetics), a biotechnology company with a proprietary platform for generating recombinant human ion channels and other transmembrane proteins, in an all-cash transaction that includes an upfront payment, the potential for payments based on the achievement of technical milestones, and additional development and commercial milestone payments related to successfully developed therapeutics.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (TENB) Acquires Accurics

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Tenable Holdings, Inc. (“Tenable”) (Nasdaq: TENB), the Cyber Exposure company, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Accurics, Inc. (“Accurics”), a pioneer in delivering cloud-native security for both DevOps and security teams. Accurics enables the programmatic detection and mitigation of risks in Infrastructure as Code (IaC) before anything is ever provisioned. Following completion of this acquisition, Tenable's solutions will include holistic assessment and the automated remediation of policy violations and breach paths, before the infrastructure is provisioned and throughout its lifecycle.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

JFrog Ltd. (FROG) Acquires Upswift

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. JFrog Ltd. (“JFrog”) (NASDAQ: FROG), the Liquid Software company, today announced the acquisition of Upswift, the creators of connected device management software for developers. The combined companies aim to deliver the industry’s first complete development-to-device platform that bridges the gap between current IoT software silos and common DevOps processes, such as dependency scanning, CI/CD, artifact management, shifting left for application security, software distribution and more. This empowers developers to connect modern CI/CD and SecOps workflows to the world of connected devices, providing a complete process from software creation to full deployment on the device itself.
SOFTWARE
StreetInsider.com

Avantor (AVTR) Acquires Masterflex for $2.9B Cash

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Avantor, Inc. (NYSE: AVTR), a leading global provider of mission-critical products and services to customers in the life sciences and advanced technologies & applied materials industries, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire the Masterflex bioprocessing business and related assets (collectively "Masterflex") of Antylia Scientific, a privately held, portfolio company of investment firms GTCR and Golden Gate Capital. The all-cash transaction is valued at $2.9 billion, subject to final adjustments at closing. Given anticipated tax benefits from the transaction structure, the net purchase price is approximately $2.7 billion.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
StreetInsider.com

LCI Industries (LCII) Acquires Furrion Holdings Ltd

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. LCI Industries (NYSE: LCII) (the “Company”) today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Lippert Components, Inc. (“Lippert”), a manufacturer and supplier of a broad array of highly engineered components for the leading original equipment manufacturers (“OEMs”) in the recreation and transportation product markets, and the related aftermarkets of those industries, has completed the previously announced acquisition of Furrion Holdings Limited (“Furrion”), a leading distributor of a large range of appliances and other products to OEMs and aftermarket customers in the recreational vehicle, specialty vehicle, utility trailer, horse trailer, marine, transit bus, and school bus industries.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Invitae Strengthens Health Data Platform With Ciitizen Acquisition

Invitae Corp (NYSE: NVTA) has agreed to acquire consumer health technology company Ciitizen for $325 million in a bid to make it easier for patients to collect their genomic and clinical information. Ciitizen, backed by several investors, including a16z, Section 32, and Verily, is building a digital platform that will...
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: 3D Systems (DDD) to Acquire Oqton for $180M in Stock

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. 3D Systems (NYSE: DDD) today is pleased to announce an agreement to acquire Oqton, a software company that is a leader in the creation of a new breed of intelligent, cloud-based Manufacturing Operating System (MOS) platform. This best-in-class platform is tailored for flexible production environments that increasingly utilize a range of advanced manufacturing and automation technologies, including additive manufacturing (AM) solutions, in their production workflows. The cloud-based solution leverages the Industrial Internet of Things (IIOT), artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning technologies to deliver a new and powerful way for customers to automate their digital manufacturing workflows, scale their operations and enhance their competitive position. The use of these tools along with an agile platform will allow for rapid adoption of even the most challenging production workflows such as those for dentistry, healthcare, biotech, aerospace, and automotive.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Pactiv Evergreen (PTVE) Acquires Fabri-Kal for $380M

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ: PTVE) today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Pactiv Evergreen Group Holdings Inc. has reached a definitive agreement to acquire Fabri-Kal, a leading manufacturer of foodservice and consumer brand packaging solutions. The transaction, valued at approximately $380 million, subject to adjustments for cash, working capital and indebtedness, is expected to close late in the third quarter or early in the fourth quarter of this year, subject to regulatory approvals and satisfaction of other customary closing conditions.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Baxter (BAX) Acquires Hillrom (HRC) for $156/sh or $12.4B Including Debt

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Baxter International Inc. (NYSE: BAX), a leading global medical products company, and Hillrom (NYSE: HRC), a global medical technology leader, today announced that the companies have entered into a definitive agreement under which Baxter has agreed to acquire Hillrom for $156.00 per share in cash for a total equity value of approximately $10.5 billion and a total enterprise value of approximately $12.4 billion, including the assumption of debt.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Phunware (PHUN) Acquires Lyte Technology for Up to $10.3M

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) (the “Company”), a fully-integrated enterprise cloud platform for mobile that provides products, solutions, data and services for brands worldwide, has executed a definitive agreement to acquire Lyte Technology (“Lyte”). The accretive transaction contemplates up to a $10.32M total purchase price in cash and stock, with $3.32M cash at closing and the remaining $7.00M subject to both time and financial performance requirements for the one year period post-closing. The maximum amount of stock issuable post closing would constitute $2.25M over 12 months and an additional $1.25M contingent upon generating $12.00M for the one-year period post closing. The Company maintains options against future payments in order to proactively minimize dilution while maximizing financial performance.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Quanta Services (PWR) to Acquire Blattner for $2.7B

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE: PWR) announced today that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Blattner Holding Company (Blattner), one of the largest and leading utility-scale renewable energy infrastructure solutions provider in North America. Founded in 1907 and headquartered in Avon, Minnesota, Blattner provides front-end engineering, procurement, project management and construction services to leading renewable energy developers for wind, solar and energy storage projects. Through its geographically and technologically diverse capabilities, Blattner has completed or been awarded more than 300 wind projects (+49 GW installed generating capacity), more than 90 solar projects (+12 GW installed generating capacity) and 17 energy storage projects. Over the last several years, Blattner has achieved double-digit organic revenue and profit growth by leveraging its operational expertise and collaborative customer relationships. Blattner generated full-year 2020 revenues and adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure) of approximately $2.4 billion and $291 million, respectively. As described in further detail below, the consideration to be paid at closing for the transaction is approximately $2.7 billion.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Workday (WDAY) Acquires Zimit

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ: WDAY), a leader in enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources, and Zimit, one of the only configure price quote (CPQ) solutions built specifically for services industries, have signed a definitive agreement under which Workday will acquire Zimit. With Zimit, Workday will provide organizations with a comprehensive quote-to-cash process automation offering for services industries, including communications, media, technology, and professional and business services. The combination will provide organizations increased visibility across the entire revenue cycle and will help further expand the Workday product portfolio that is enabling the office of the CFO to digitally transform.
SOFTWARE
StreetInsider.com

Apex Fintech Solutions (NSTB) Acquires Silver Management Group

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Apex Fintech Solutions LLC (“Apex”), the “fintech for fintechs” powering innovation and the future of digital wealth management, which has previously announced a merger with Northern Star Investment Corp. II (“Northern Star”) (NYSE: NSTB), has acquired the Silver Management Group of Companies (“Silver”), a leading provider of business and technology solutions for the investment services industry.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Nautilus (NLS) Acquires VAY

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE: NLS) , an innovation leader in home fitness for over 30 years, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire VAY (pronounced "way"), a leader in motion technology.
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

Mesa Laboratories (MLAB) Acquires Agena Bioscience, Inc for $300M

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ: MLAB) announced today that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Agena Bioscience, Inc. (“Agena”) for a cash purchase price of $300 million, subject to customary purchase price adjustments. Mesa expects...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy