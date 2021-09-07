Signature Resources' Regional Work Shows Signs of a Potential Porphyry System; Ground Geophysics Commenced at Lingman Lake
Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 7, 2021) - Signature Resources Ltd. (TSXV: SGU) (OTCQB: SGGTF) (FSE: 3S3) ("Signature" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its ongoing regional compilation has resulted in the development of a preliminary model to explain the geophysical signature and mineralization at Area-2 (Matikwan Lake-target) in the north-western portion of its 100%-owned Lingman Lake Gold Project ("Project") located in Northwestern Ontario (see Figures 1 & 2).www.streetinsider.com
Comments / 0