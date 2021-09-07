Sisseton woman gets probation on federal charge of theft from a tribal organization

A Sisseton woman convicted of theft from an Indian tribal organization received five years probation and must pay a fine and restitution. Jordyn J. Kirk, 27, was sentenced at the federal courthouse in Aberdeen by U.S. District Judge Charles B. Kornmann. Kirk was ordered to pay $14,464 in restitution to the Sisseton-Wahpeton Oyate Tribal Court, a $3,000 fine and a $100 special assessment to the Federal Crime Victims Fund, according to a news release from the U,S. Attorney's Office.