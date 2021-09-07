Today in Entertainment History

On Sept. 7, 1936, Buddy Holly was born in Lubbock, Texas.In 1967, the situation comedy "The Flying Nun" debuted on ABC. Sally Field starred as a novice nun who discovers she can fly.In 1978, Who drummer Keith Moon died in London of an overdose of a drug he was prescribed to combat alcoholism. He was 32.In 1979, the Entertainment and Sports Programming Network (ESPN) made its cable TV debut.In 1984, singer Janet Jackson married singer James DeBarge of the group DeBarge. The marriage was annulled after less than a year.In 1996, rapper Tupac Shakur (TOO'-pak shah-KOOR') and record company executive Suge (SHUG) Knight were shot while driving in Las Vegas. Shakur died six days later.In 1998, the movie "There's Something About Mary" hit number one at the box office, eight weeks after its release. It's believed to be the first film to rise to the top so long after release.In 2003, musician Warren Zevon died in his sleep at his home near Los Angeles, a year after being diagnosed with terminal lung cancer. He was 56. His final album, "The Wind," had been released just two weeks earlier.