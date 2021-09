Will Katoski Drive be repaved? Your Call the Courier questions answered

A: Casinos in Iowa include: Ameristar Casino in Council Bluffs; Blackbird Bend Casino in Onawa; Casino Queen in Marquette; Catfish Bend Casino in Burlington; Diamond Jo Casino in Dubuque; Diamond Jo Casino near Northwood; Grand Falls Casino in Larchwood near Sioux Falls, S.D.; Hard Rock in Sioux City; Harrah’s in Council Bluffs; Horseshoe Council Bluffs in Council Bluffs; Isle Casino in Bettendorf; Isle Casino Hotel Waterloo; Lakeside Hotel & Casino in Osceola; Meskwaki Casino in Tama; Prairie Flower Casino in Carter Lake; Prairie Meadows in Altoona; Q Casino in Dubuque; Rhythm City Casino Resort in Davenport; Riverside Casino & Golf Resort in Riverside; Wild Rose Casino and Resort in Clinton; Wild Rose Casino and Resort in Emmetsburg. Wild Rose Casino and Resort in Jefferson; and WinnaVegas Casino Resort in Sloan.