Reason 12 is now available to purchase and download. The new version, which was announced back in May and has been in beta since saw a new sampler introduced as well as a higher res interface for extra crisp GUI for the famous Racks. In fact, according to the team: “Reason 12 had one big goal in mind: level up the Rack experience.” Reason Racks are some of the most legendary virtual instruments in electronic music, emerging in the ’90s as some of the earliest usable plugins.

COMPUTERS ・ 14 DAYS AGO