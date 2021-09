We start today’s deals with the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE that’s currently getting some love at Amazon.com. You can get the US variant for just $550 after seeing a 21 percent discount that translates to $150 savings. This device was one of the most popular Samsung devices in 2020, and it is still a great option in 2021. It comes unlocked with 128GB storage, 6GB RAM, and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor. However, you will have to settle for the Cloud Navy of Cloud Red color variants, as the other models are selling for their regular $799 price tag.

ELECTRONICS ・ 14 DAYS AGO