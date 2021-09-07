LG’s XBOOM 360 is a powerful speaker disguised as a lantern

LG’s new wireless speaker boasts a unique design and powerful sound, along with some eye-catching lighting features.

The XBOOM 360 is the latest device to join LG’s XBOOM portable speaker range, designed to create an atmosphere during small parties and social gatherings with customisable lighting and audio effects.

The speaker takes advantage of omnidirectional 360-degree audio thanks to its unique shape and distortion-free reflector structure.

Inside, there’s a durable 5.25-inch glass fibre woofer to offer up dynamic bass and a natural mid-range response, as well as a 1-inch tweeter with a titanium diaphragm for accurate reproduction across higher frequencies.

All of the above results in a lifelike performance with “impressive power and clarity”, according to LG.

Visually, the XBOOM 360 resembles a large lantern, thanks to its conical-cylindrical design and metal handle. The light in the middle of the speaker completes the comparison, hiding the XBOOM’s audio skills within.

The speaker measures 250 x 514 x 250mm and can be used indoors and out. It’s wrapped in a fabric cover available in Beige, Burgundy, Charcoal Black and Peacock Green shades.

The speaker is compatible with the XBOOM app, which allows you to customise the 360-degree lighting with three presets – Ambient, Nature and Party – as well as play around with the DJ Effect feature which makes it possible to mix samples and add sound effects, such as scratching.

You can also use the Wireless Party Link feature to connect two speakers wirelessly and there’s support for Bluetooth, USB 2.0 and aux connectivity.

As far as battery life is concerned, the XBOOM 360 offers up to 10 hours of playtime in one charge.

The speaker is priced at £399 with a UK release date still to be confirmed.