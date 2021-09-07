CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

Wolf Populations Drop as More States Allow Hunting

By Tess Joosse
Scientific American
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGray wolves once roamed the entire North American continent, from the scrubby deserts of Mexico to the boreal forests of Alaska. But by the 1950s decades of overhunting and habitat loss had nearly extirpated the species in the contiguous United States. In a remarkable conservation success story, the 1973 Endangered Species Act (ESA) helped push the number back up to about 7,500 gray wolves in the lower 48 states as of 2020.

www.scientificamerican.com

Comments / 2

Related
KRDO

Wildlife advocates sue to stop wolf hunt

MADISON, Wisconsin (madison.com/Wisconsin State Journal) — Wildlife advocacy groups are suing the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources over a proposed fall wolf hunt they say was illegally set and will deliver a “devastating blow” to the state’s wolf population. Filed Tuesday in Dane County Circuit Court, the lawsuit seeks to...
MADISON, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Alaska State
State
Minnesota State
State
Montana State
Urban Milwaukee

Groups Sue to Stop Fall Wolf Hunt

A coalition of animal protection groups is suing to stop Wisconsin’s fall wolf hunt, arguing that the state law that mandates a hunt is unconstitutional. The lawsuit filed in Dane County Circuit Court by Animal Wellness Action, Friends of the Wisconsin Wolf and Wildlife, Project Coyote and other groups seeks to overturn state law that requires a wolf hunting season when the animal isn’t listed as a federal endangered species. The groups also want a judge to reverse the 300-wolf quota set by the Natural Resources Board for the upcoming November hunt, and they want to prevent the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources from issuing licenses for the fall wolf season.
ANIMALS
wisconsinexaminer.com

Animal protection, wildlife groups file lawsuit over wolf hunt

Several organizations including Animal Wellness Action (AWA), the Center for a Humane Economy, Friends of the Wisconsin Wolf and Wildlife, and the Project Coyote have joined a lawsuit against the state of Wisconsin over the upcoming wolf hunt in November. A quota of 300 wolves has been set for the hunt, which comes after 218 wolves were known to be killed during the February hunt. The animal rights groups are calling the state’s 300 wolf quota “reckless and politically motivated,” and say that more than half the wolf population could be eliminated by the two hunts of 2021.
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Deer Hunting#Deserts#Reproduction#Population Size#North American#Atvs#The Wisconsin Dnr
madison

A guide to the legal battles over Wisconsin’s wolf hunt

Wisconsin doesn't just allow a wolf hunting season — it requires it under state law, as long as the species isn't under federal protection. It's the only state that mandates a wolf season, and one of only five that allow the canine creatures to be hunted. Like so many other...
WISCONSIN STATE
KELOLAND TV

S.D. pheasant population, and hunting industry, on steady decline

Pheasant hunting is big business in South Dakota in terms of license revenues, direct spending and spinoff spending, and the annual fall season makes up a significant portion of the state’s overall $1.3 billion outdoors industry. State wildlife and tourism officials for years have promoted the state’s pheasant-hunting industry to...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
alaskapublic.org

Environmentalists threaten lawsuit over Southeast Alaska wolf population

A coalition of conservationists warn they’re preparing to sue for federal protections of Southeast Alaska’s wolves if the Biden administration doesn’t take concrete action soon. Last year, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service accepted a petition filed by Alaska- and national-based environmental groups calling for the Alexander Archipelago wolf to...
ALASKA STATE
Marietta Daily Journal

DIY redistricting allows public to draw maps in more states

At least a dozen states are giving residents access to the software and web tools needed to map out how their government should represent them. After every census, redistricting authorities draw new boundaries for state legislative and congressional districts. Most states hold public hearings, even though half the country lacks laws requiring public input. Now, some states are going even further.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pets
La Crosse Tribune

Wisconsin lawmakers draft bill to end mandatory wolf hunt

Democratic lawmakers have drafted legislation to end Wisconsin’s mandatory wolf hunting season. By changing a single word in state statutes — from “shall” to “may” — the bill would give the Department of Natural Resources discretion over whether to hold a hunt. The bill is being circulated for co-sponsors as...
WISCONSIN STATE
Idaho Statesman

Large bear wanders into Colorado home and traps family for 45 minutes, officials say

When a large black bear wandered into a Colorado family’s home, the residents ran into a room upstairs. They got trapped there for nearly an hour, officials said. The bear walked into the Steamboat Springs home through an open garage door last week and got stuck inside, Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials said Wednesday. The homeowners were inside and got trapped with the bear.
ANIMALS
southarkansassun.com

More Than Half Of The Populations From These States Are Fully Vaccinated

More than 20 states have already fully vaccinated more than half of their people. The states with the greatest immunization rates had the fewest instances of Covid-19. Statistics from US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention claimed that Vermont, Connecticut, and Massachusetts have completely vaccinated at least two-thirds of their populations.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Arkansas Online

COLUMNIST: Wolf hunt proves animal advocates' points for them

Wolves are baited with food, blasted with bullets and pierced through with steel arrows. They're run down with snowmobiles and packs of dogs. They're caught in limb-crushing traps and in snares that slam down on their necks, strangling them to death. All by people who claim to respect animals and love nature.
ANIMALS
threeforksvoice.com

Wolf hunting and furbearer trapping regulations available online

HELENA – Wolf hunting regulations and furbearer trapping regulations for 2021-2022 are now available on Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks' website. Print versions will be available at FWP offices and other outlets in a few weeks. Wolf season dates are:. • Archery: Sept. 4 - Sept. 14. • General: Sept....
HELENA, MT
Rolla Daily News

First invasive plant recorded in Missouri found near Dexter

The Missouri Department of Conservation said immediate steps are being taken to eradicate an invasive, non-native aquatic plant known as Alligatorweed, recently found at Otter Slough Conservation Area. According to the department in a news release Tuesday, if the Alligatorweed — native to South America — is not eliminated, the...
MISSOURI STATE
cwbradio.com

Animal Rights Groups File Lawsuit to Stop Wisconsin Wolf Hunt

(AP) A coalition of animal rights groups has filed a lawsuit to stop Wisconsin’s wolf hunt this fall. Animal Wellness Action, the Great Lakes Wildlife Alliance and Protect Coyote filed the action Tuesday. The action comes after the state Department of Natural Resources board this month set the quota for the fall hunt at 300 animals, disregarding pleas from multiple groups to cancel the season after hunters blew past their kill quota during a messy spring season in February.
ANIMALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy