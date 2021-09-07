Wolf Populations Drop as More States Allow Hunting

Several organizations including Animal Wellness Action (AWA), the Center for a Humane Economy, Friends of the Wisconsin Wolf and Wildlife, and the Project Coyote have joined a lawsuit against the state of Wisconsin over the upcoming wolf hunt in November. A quota of 300 wolves has been set for the hunt, which comes after 218 wolves were known to be killed during the February hunt. The animal rights groups are calling the state’s 300 wolf quota “reckless and politically motivated,” and say that more than half the wolf population could be eliminated by the two hunts of 2021.

ANIMALS ・ 14 DAYS AGO