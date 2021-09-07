CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Lawmakers question Minnesota State Patrol's 'purge' of emails and text messages

By Brian Lambert
MinnPost
MinnPost
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

At KSTP-TV Ryan Raiche says, "The admission made in court that Minnesota State Patrol troopers engaged in a massive 'purge' of text messages and emails after protests last summer has raised questions among lawmakers and advocates for transparency. … Rep. Carlos Mariani (DFL-St. Paul), who chairs the public safety committee, tweeted Monday 'lots of questions for the State Patrol.' Mariani's fellow committee member, Rep. Cedrick Frazier (DFL-New Hope) also said Monday that 'at best this is very poor decision making considering the timing. At worst, it is the continuation of the type of behavior that breeds distrust.' The purge of communication means troopers may have destroyed potential evidence that could be used against the agency in multiple pending lawsuits regarding its use of force on protesters and journalists following George Floyd's murder. The state patrol supervisor defended the self-described 'purge' as 'standard practice.'"

