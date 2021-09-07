Lawmakers question Minnesota State Patrol’s ‘purge’ of emails and text messages

A WCCO-TV story says, “A Hennepin County judge struck down the controversial Minneapolis charter amendment ballot question on Tuesday afternoon, saying that the wording was ‘unreasonable and misleading.’ The judge argued that the new ballot question does not ensure that voters are able to understand the purpose of the proposed amendment. … “the Court is tasked with determining the public policy considerations regarding the allowance of a question to be posed to voters on a ballot in an election when that question is misleading and fails to identify the essential purpose of the amendment. Clearly it is not good public policy to ask voters to vote, either in favor or against, an insufficiently identified and misleading question on the ballot. … The judge said in the order that the new question may remain on the ballots which are currently being printed, but if an appeal on the order has not been decided before voting begins Friday, the city must provide a notice to say that votes cast on the ballot question will not be counted.”

