Protests

Kosovar activists disrupt war crimes court officials’ talks

KRQE News 13
 8 days ago

PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — Kosovar activists on Tuesday tried to disrupt a meeting of war crimes court officials with civil society members, accusing the court adjudicating cases from Kosovo’s war of independence of equating the victim with the aggressor. The incident happened as Kosovo Special Chamber court President Ekaterina Trendafilova...

Belarus court gives opposition activists lengthy sentences

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A court in Belarus on Monday sentenced two leading opposition activists to lengthy prison terms, the latest move in the relentless crackdown that Belarusian authorities have unleashed on dissent in the wake of last year’s anti-government protests. Maria Kolesnikova, a top member of the opposition Coordination...
Europe Court: Russian Probe Into Activist Murder Ineffective

MOSCOW (AP) — Europe's top human rights court has ruled that Russian authorities failed to conduct an effective investigation into the killing of a prominent human rights activist in the Russian republic of Chechnya. Tuesday's ruling by the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) related to the July 15, 2009...
Russian Court Orders Extradition Of Belarusian Activist To Minsk

A Russian court has ordered a Belarusian man extradited to Minsk, where he faces charges of participating in protests against Belarusian leader Alyaksandr Lukashenka. Vadzim Duboyski's sister told RFE/RL that the Belgorod regional court on September 9 rejected his appeal against the extradition order by the Russian Prosecutor-General's Office. According...
Pakistan: Scribe groups, lawyers, human rights activists

Islamabad [Pakistan] September 13 (ANI): Hundreds of journalists in Pakistan gathered outside the Parliament House on Sunday to protest against the proposed 'Pakistan Media Development Authority' (PMDA) law. The call for the sit-in was given by the Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) and a number of scribe groups, opposition...
Belarus’ Fight For Democracy + Human Rights: Fast Facts

Authorities have detained hundreds of people fighting for democracy in Belarus. Get the facts about the ongoing crisis. 1. The conflict escalated after the contested election of Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko. Despite widespread claims of voter fraud and election miscounts, Alexander Lukashenko claimed victory on Aug. 9, 2020. Shortly after,...
Kosovo War Crimes Suspect Slams 'Gestapo' Court

A former Kosovo rebel commander compared a war crimes court to Nazi Germany's secret police as it began its first trial in The Hague on Wednesday. Salih Mustafa is accused of murder and torture at a makeshift Kosovo Liberation Army (KLA) detention centre during the 1998-1999 independence war with Serbia.
Kosovo War Crimes Court Starts First Case In The Hague

PRISTINA -- The first case at a special court investigating alleged atrocities by ethnic Albanian separatists during the 1998-99 Kosovo War kicks off in the Netherlands on September 15. Salih Mustafa, a commander in the Kosovo Liberation Army (UCK), faces charges of murder, torture, cruel treatment, and arbitrary detention allegedly...
Taliban committing war crimes, says Saleh

Kabul [Afghanistan] September 3 (ANI): Former Afghanistan Vice President Amrullah Saleh on Friday alleged that the Taliban are committing war crimes and "have zero respect for Human Rights of Afghans" in the war-torn country. Saleh, in his tweet, also called on the international community to consider the 'barbaric acts' of...
Josep Borrell: “Talking about human rights and the Taliban can be an oxymoron”

The Taliban coup came in August, but the hangover will last for months, perhaps years and will set the geopolitical agenda. If Brussels wants to continue to have influence in the region, it has no choice but to establish contacts with the new government. With this message, Josep Borrell, high representative of the European Union for Foreign Policy, has gone to the European Parliament, where he appeared this Tuesday in front of MEPs for the first time since what he has called the “Afghan summer”: a “tragedy” that it has been a “setback” for the West with the ability to redesign the world chessboard. And from which “lessons must be drawn.” Among them, perhaps the most relevant, is that it is not enough to bring soldiers to a country to change it. “It is much more difficult than the president [estadounidense George W.] Bush imagined ”.
The Latest: Afghan women soccer players enter Pakistan

ISLAMABAD— Members of Afghanistan’s women soccer team and their families arrived in Pakistan after fleeing their country in the wake of the Taliban’s takeover, local media said Wednesday. It was unclear how many Afghan women players and their family members were allowed to enter in Pakistan. According to Pakistan’s information...
Government says discrimination against black people and Travellers ‘objectively justified’ with new laws

Discrimination against black people and Gypsy, Roma and Traveller communities in a controversial suite of new laws is “objectively justified”, the government has claimed.Home Office documents published on Monday admitted that different groups would be disproportionately impacted by measures in the Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts (PCSC) Bill.They include enhanced stop and search powers and the criminalisation of “residing on land without consent in a vehicle”.The Home Office admitted that proposed Serious Violence Reduction Orders (SVROs), which would allow police to stop and search people based on their previous offending history without the “reasonable grounds” currently required, would disproportionately affect...
Dutch police thought they had arrested Europe’s most wanted mafia boss. Instead, they got a British racing fan.

A British Formula 1 fan was arrested in the Netherlands last week after he was mistaken for a Sicilian mafia boss who is one of Europe’s most wanted fugitives. The 54-year-old man, identified by his attorney only as Mark L, was apprehended by heavily armed police while having a meal with his son at a restaurant in the Hague, his lawyer told The Washington Post.
Afghanistan: Taliban leaders in bust-up at presidential palace, sources say

A major row broke out between leaders of the Taliban just days after they set up a new government in Afghanistan, senior Taliban officials told the BBC. Supporters of two rival factions reportedly brawled at the presidential palace in the capital Kabul. The argument appeared to centre on who did...
