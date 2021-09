Time: Friday, Sept 10th, 7:30PM (MT) Commentators: Alex “Mephistopheles” Faust, Petros “Papa” Papadakis. Historically, the Broncos have been pretty good after a loss, but given the shaky nature of their 2021 start I feel like they should be very good after this last one. The Broncos were outperformed in basically all 3 phases last Thursday and even though they are a confident bunch, I think the confidence of the fans was somewhat dampened after their outing in Orlando. The Broncos don’t need to win by 50 to satisfy the masses, but they should probably not get pushed around on both sides of the ball and pump the proverbial brakes in any quarter (but mostly the 3rd one).

