Charming single-story home on coveted West Newell Ave. in Saranap with Lafayette schools
This updated and expanded ranch-style home features hardwood floors, crown molding, recessed lights, inside laundry and more. The remodeled kitchen comes with a breakfast nook and a door to the deck with an amazing backyard highlighted by a large artificial turf grass play area. The open living room and open dining room is a welcome retreat with a wall of windows capturing this storybook street plus beautiful views of the hills.www.mercurynews.com
Comments / 0