As the season nears an end for the Pittsburgh Pirates the team is currently dealing with plenty of injuries causing a roster shakeup. Right-handed pitcher David Bednar was placed on the 10-day injured list with a right oblique strain, retroactive to September 11th. Bednar has been the best Pirate reliever of 2021 and has split the closer role with Chris Stratton over the last month. An oblique strain will probably take longer to heal than just 10 days, just ask Henry Davis. But depending on the severity of it Ednar’s 2021 season could be over.

MLB ・ 8 HOURS AGO