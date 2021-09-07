CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago’s Wingtips bring a little light to the dark synth-pop of Cutting Room Floor

By Jamie Ludwig
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn 2021, the idea of editing yourself can sound cynical—it’s been tainted by social-media influencers who manufacture images and videos of a blemish-free life of luxury while struggling to make ends meet offline. But on their brand-new second album, Cutting Room Floor, dark Chicago synth-pop duo Wingtips suggest that self-editing can be part of a process of personal growth, where you let mistakes and insecurities flit away like strips of celluloid snipped from a film. Vincent Segretario and Hannah Avalon have developed an aesthetic steeped in love for theater and the dreamy, dreary sounds of gothy 80s and 90s synth-pop bands, but on Cutting Room Floor they also embrace new directions and experiments—as well as some of their best songwriting yet. “Minimalistic” starts the record with what sounds like a dial-up modem, then opens up into a patchwork of melodic verses, squalling guitar sleaze, and multitextured backup vocals. That sweet-and-salty combo continues through much of the album: pristine, anthemic choruses (“Crystal Clear”) and dreamy ballads (“Fallback”) contrast with sinister, pulsating bangers (“Repetitive”). Segretario takes the lion’s share of lead vocals, but some of the record’s most interesting moments come from the interplay between his singing and Avalon’s, notably on the bright, up-tempo “Cross the Line”—and when Avalon takes center stage on “Run for Cover,” she’s a commanding presence. It’s a tall order to cast any album this goth-indebted as uplifting, but as the Delta variant threatens to strip away our “new normal,” Cutting Room Floor feels like permission to accept what we can’t change as we strive to keep our heads up.

Lykanthea’s Dawn Birds welcome the autumnal equinox with song

Lakshmi Ramgopal, who makes music as Lykanthea, moved to the east coast in 2016 (she’s an assistant professor of history at Columbia University in New York), but she still considers Chicago her spiritual and musical home. “I visit the city at least once a month,” she says, “so a substantial part of my life happens there.” That’s led to a series of unforgettable site-specific pieces, including a revelatory 2017 sound installation at Comfort Station and a nine-member ensemble she assembled for the Museum of Contemporary Art’s MCA 50 series later that year. On Tuesday, September 21, Ramgopal will lead a performance called Lykanthea’s Dawn Birds (with violinist Johanna Brock, cellist Erica Miller, and dancer Asha Rowland) at the Garfield Park Conservatory’s City Garden. She says the 6:30 AM sunrise show will celebrate the following day’s equinox and feature music from the forthcoming album Some Viscera, including a “lullaby that I wrote for myself, a work in progress called ‘Water, Wind, Waves, Snow’ that we’re excited to share.”
CHICAGO, IL
CHICAGO READER

Chicago musical wonder Macie Stewart takes command of her path on Mouth Full of Glass

Macie Stewart has her hands in so many different musical projects it’s a wonder she finds the time to sleep. She coleads enchanting art-rock band Ohmme, of course, which she cofounded with Sima Cunningham in 2014, but aside from her best-known gig, Stewart plays violin in a duo with cellist Lia Kohl, makes up one-third of improvising trio the Few, and doubles on violin and keyboard in Ken Vandermark’s ensemble Marker. As much as Stewart does with these groups to reinforce the backbone of the city’s loose community of improvising and experimental musicians, it doesn’t account for all of her creative activity. She’s also assisted her compatriots on their recordings; you’ve heard her violin if you’ve listened to V.V. Lightbody’s Make a Shrine or Burn It, SZA’s CTRL, or Whitney’s Light Upon the Lake and Forever Turned Around.
CHICAGO, IL
CHICAGO READER

Chicago indie-rock mainstays Eleventh Dream Day celebrate their 14th album, Since Grazed

When Chicago indie-rock stalwarts Eleventh Dream Day released their 14th album (and first in five years), Since Grazed, in April 2021, the pandemic prevented them from having a proper release party. The group, formed in 1983, are creeping up on their 40th anniversary, and though they didn’t hold together this long by being impatient, they felt so strongly about getting these songs out to the world ASAP that rather than wait for their moment in the crowded release schedule of longtime label home Thrill Jockey, they put out Since Grazed with Comedy Minus One (which also released their “lost album,” New Moodio, in 2013). “My favorite records are those that feel bound by loss, but the loss is conveyed with such beauty that you find yourself uplifted by the time you flip the record over,” says vocalist and drummer Janet Bean. “This record felt like this to me. If there ever was a good time for such a thing it’s now.”
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago’s Epic 2 Acre Pop-up Pumpkin Patch is Back For 2021

Time to start including pumpkin patches in your weekend plans. While you're making your fall bucket list, do NOT forget to add Jack's Pop-Up Pumpkin Farm in Chicago. If you love having some serious fall fun, this might be your favorite pumpkin patch ever. Here are just a few of the awesome things they offer -
100% caro: PC Music’s melancholy synth-pop star

“They say you get your whole life to make your first album,” says French-born, London-based musician, caro. It feels fitting, then, that her debut album, Heartbeats/​Heartbreaks, sums up all the things that led her up to this point: the landscapes of her native Marseille, the slight melancholy of her childhood and dreamy teenage fantasies.
Half Gringa drops a new single and plays a pandemic-delayed album-release show

Gossip Wolf has been following the work of local singer-songwriter Isabel “Izzy” Olive, aka Half Gringa, since she was still calling her project Tin Silos in the mid-2010s. Since adopting the Half Gringa name, Olive has been on an incredible hot streak: her 2017 debut, Gruñona, earned a spot in the Reader’s sprawling list of the best Chicago albums of the 2010s (it tied for 36th place with a couple dozen other records), and last year’s outstanding Force to Reckon likewise received rapturous praise from critics and fans. On Tuesday, August 31, Olive dropped her first new music since that 2020 LP, an achingly tender ballad called “Sevenwater.” Half Gringa will embark on a brief east-coast tour later this month, which will include the pandemic-delayed record-release show for Force to Reckon; it’s Saturday, September 25, at Lincoln Hall, with support from Andrew Sa and Niika.
