WORTHINGTON — Getting people to eat their fruits and vegetables can be tough, but the Worthington Farmers Market has a few incentive programs that might help. New to the market this year is Power of Produce Plus. Any adult age 60 or older can stop by the PoP Plus table on Tuesdays at the farmers market to pick up a free $4 token that can be used to purchase fresh fruits and veggies from local growers.

WORTHINGTON, MN ・ 4 DAYS AGO