Syracuse Basketball: With 4-star big man out, this 2022 prospect is crucial

The Notre Dame football team takes on Purdue at home on Saturday, and we could be in for another dramatic ending in South Bend. The Notre Dame football team has been through a lot over the first two weeks of the season, beating Florida State on the road in overtime, and then barely hanging on against Toledo last Saturday. It has been interesting to see how inconsistent this team has been, and rightfully so, as they had to replace 14 players who went to the NFL last offseason.

NOTRE DAME, IN ・ 2 HOURS AGO