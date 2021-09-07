Syracuse Basketball: With 4-star big man out, this 2022 prospect is crucial
Syracuse basketball recruiting target Dominick Barlow, a 2022 four-star big man, has opted to sign a professional deal with Overtime Elite, according to media reports. With the 6-foot-9 forward no longer an option for the Orange, and the ‘Cuse having missed on two other 2022 four-star big men earlier this summer, it seems that Syracuse basketball would now focus its attention on talented and under-rated 2022 prospect Peter Carey.insidetheloudhouse.com
